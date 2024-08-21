2024 BMW Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

This week, we have the BMW Championship, with Castle Pines set to host a PGA Tour event at elevation for the first time in almost 20 years. This is an 8,000-yard course that will play more like 7,200 yards with lots of doglegs but plenty of room off the tee.

Wyndham Clark: Wyndham has been seemingly sorting some things out here the last few weeks, and this is a home game of sorts.

Viktor Hovland: This seems like a course that sets up nicely for Hovland, and he has found his calling in the playoffs.

Hideki Matsuyama: Do you ride Matsuyama again and hope he pulls a Hovland from last year?

Sam Burns: Burns has been on a bit of a tear the last few months, and he's creeping to a win.

My pick this week is Hideki Matsuyama.

