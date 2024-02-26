2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., welcoming 44 world-class players to the eighth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches is the first PGA Tour event of the Florida Swing, with the erstwhile Honda coming back with a solid field.

This tournament has produced random winners and strong champions over the last decade, with the host course leaving itself open to creating unexpected champions because of the litany of water hazards and typical wind.

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field this week is Rory McIlroy, who is coming in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Cameron Young is next best at 22-to-1, with Russell Henley at 25-to-1.

Eric Cole and Tom Kim are both on 28-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches betting picks and first looks

J.T. Poston feels a little short, but I also really like his chances here.

There will be a good amount of action on Shane Lowry because he has fared well in Florida for the laast two years. Not my favorite play personally.

Keith Mitchell and maybe Tom Detry feel like great longer plays given then can hit the ball far enough and seem to enjoy the venue.

