2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

February 26, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., welcoming 44 world-class players to the eighth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches is the first PGA Tour event of the Florida Swing, with the erstwhile Honda coming back with a solid field.

This tournament has produced random winners and strong champions over the last decade, with the host course leaving itself open to creating unexpected champions because of the litany of water hazards and typical wind.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database

GNN Members-Only Tools

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field this week is Rory McIlroy, who is coming in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Cameron Young is next best at 22-to-1, with Russell Henley at 25-to-1.

Eric Cole and Tom Kim are both on 28-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches betting picks and first looks

J.T. Poston feels a little short, but I also really like his chances here.

There will be a good amount of action on Shane Lowry because he has fared well in Florida for the laast two years. Not my favorite play personally.

Keith Mitchell and maybe Tom Detry feel like great longer plays given then can hit the ball far enough and seem to enjoy the venue.

BET $5 and GET LOTS BACK IN BONUS BETS!: Get the best sportsbook offers customized for where you live and help build your bankroll!

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 750
Cameron Young 2200
Russell Henley 2500
Eric Cole 2800
Tom Kim 2800
Byeong-Hun An 3000
Chris Kirk 3000
J.T. Poston 3000
Matt Fitzpatrick 3000
Shane Lowry 3000
Min Woo Lee 3300
Sungjae Im 3300
Daniel Berger 3500
Stephan Jaeger 3500
Alex Noren 4000
Justin Rose 4000
Keith Mitchell 4000
Sepp Straka 4000
Corey Conners 4500
Luke List 4500
Adam Svensson 5000
Beau Hossler 5000
Denny Mccarthy 5000
Jake Knapp 5000
Matthieu Pavon 5000
Rasmus Hojgaard 5000
Billy Horschel 5500
Tom Hoge 5500
Lucas Glover 6000
Rickie Fowler 6000
Thorbjorn Olesen 6000
Akshay Bhatia 6500
Brendon Todd 6500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6500
Taylor Pendrith 6500
Erik Van Rooyen 7500
Thomas Detry 7500
Davis Thompson 8000
Doug Ghim 8000
Ryan Fox 8000
Ryo Hisatsune 8000
Adam Schenk 9000
Ben Griffin 9000
Mark Hubbard 9000
Matt Wallace 9000
Robert MacIntyre 9000
Taylor Montgomery 9000
Austin Eckroat 10000
Chesson Hadley 10000
Jhonattan Vegas 10000
Justin Suh 10000
Maverick McNealy 10000
Sami Valimaki 10000
Lee Hodges 11000
Andrew Novak 12500
Gary Woodland 12500
Kevin Yu 12500
Alejandro Tosti 15000
Alexander Bjork 15000
Brandon Wu 15000
Cameron Champ 15000
Carson Young 15000
Christopher Gotterup 15000
Greyson Sigg 15000
K.H. Lee 15000
Matt Kuchar 15000
Michael Kim 15000
Nicholas Lindheim 15000
Nick Dunlap 15000
Sam Ryder 15000
Justin Lower 16500
Alex Smalley 17500
Ben Martin 17500
Ben Silverman 17500
Carl Yuan 17500
Dylan Wu 17500
Sam Stevens 17500
Tyler Duncan 17500
Victor Perez 17500
Vincent Norrman 17500
Chan Kim 20000
Joseph Bramlett 20000
Patton Kizzire 20000
Ryan Palmer 20000
S.H. Kim 20000
Scott Stallings 20000
Aaron Baddeley 22500
Jacob Bridgeman 22500
Nate Lashley 22500
Nick Hardy 22500
Robby Shelton 22500
Bud Cauley 25000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.