2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches preview

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches is this week, and the PGA Tour starts the Florida Swing again at PGA National, which has a bit of a different feel now that the PGA of America is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Still, this tournament has a sneaky good field, and the golf course is quite exacting and leaves itself open to a variety of champions.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has won here, and he's been brilliant here. This is his hometown event, of sorts, and he's been middling in his last two outings.

2. Eric Cole: Cole is 36th in the world, and maybe then he shouldn't be second in the ranking, but he's been in the top 14 in two of his last three and lost here in a playoff last year.

3. Cameron Young: Young seems to be rounding back into form, but my primary concern here is that this venue is just too penal off the tee.

4. Sepp Straka: Straka is a little all over the place to start the year, with some great starts and some MCs. But his record here the last two years has been strong.

5. Tom Kim: If Kim can think of a watery venue like he does desert venues (namely TPC Summerlin), then he should do very well this week.

6. Chris Kirk: Kirk wasn't great at Riviera, which is fine really. A week off was needed, and he seems to prefer tighter venues.

7. Russell Henley: Henley is playing mediocre golf, but he played great at Sony, where he has a tremendous record as well as here.

8. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz isn't playing quite up to his standard from the last few seasons, but he's still a superior player in this field.

9. Keith Mitchell: Mitchell has been putting it together lately, and he has an affinity for the Champion Course.

10. Sungjae Im: Something is off about Sungjae in 2024, but a player of this caliber doesn't stay down for all that long.