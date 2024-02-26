2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, with the PGA Tour heading to Florida to start a month in the state.

PGA National's Champion Course is tight and exacting. Frankly, it's kind of random. There's too much stuff in play -- namely, water and wind -- that can cause scores to balloon. Being able to handle the wind and the inevitable swings of these rounds is important.

Last week, if you went with my tip of Jake Knapp (unlike me), it was a great week!

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches One and Done picks

Course history

Sepp Straka: Sepp has won here and defended well here, and there's no reason to think that can't continue.

Sungjae Im: Sungjae is a great ballstriker and has a wonderful short game, so he should like here -- and his results confirm that.

Rory McIlroy: Rory has played some tremendous golf here, but he has been struggling his last few times out.

Russell Henley: Henley loves here and Waialae, and he played great at Waialae to start the year.

Current form

Eric Cole: Cole is a grinder who lost here in a playoff last year and never looked back.

Cameron Young: Young has been putting together great finishes, and he might be close to a breakthrough.

J.T. Poston: After a MC in Phoenix, Poston came back with a T-10 at Riviera.

Keith Mitchell: Could fit in either category, really, but he's been in the top 17 lately.

My pick this week is J.T. Poston.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks