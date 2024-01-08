2024 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

01/08/2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Brian Harman
The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii, welcoming 144 world-class players to the first event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Sony Open in Hawaii is the second PGA Tour event of the new calendar-year schedule. The field is the first full-field affair of the year, with 20 of the world top 50 competing, including a good number from last week at Kapalua.

About two-thirds of the time in the last 25 years, the Sony winner played the week prior at Kapalua.

Ludvig Aberg is betting favorite

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Ludvig Aberg, who is coming in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton are next best at 14-to-1, with Russell Henley at 18-to-1.

Brian Harman comes off a good week at 22-to-1, while Corey Conners is a great horse-for-course play at 28-to-1.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii betting picks and first looks

Eric Cole, baby! Cole has been great for months now, and he did play last week. This venue should suit his game.

Corey Conners is your proper horse-for-course play this week given that he's been in the top 15 here in four of the last five years.

Keegan Bradley is worth a look, too, given a decent track record here and a chance to knock off the cob webs last week on Maui.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Ludvig Aberg 1200
Matt Fitzpatrick 1400
Tyrrell Hatton 1400
Russell Henley 1800
Brian Harman 2200
Corey Conners 2800
Eric Cole 3000
Chris Kirk 3300
Sahith Theegala 3300
J.T. Poston 3500
Will Zalatoris 3500
Byeong-Hun An 4000
Cameron Davis 4000
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Justin Rose 4000
Si Woo Kim 4000
Brendon Todd 4500
Denny Mccarthy 4500
Stephan Jaeger 4500
Adam Hadwin 5000
Akshay Bhatia 5000
Harris English 5000
Keith Mitchell 5000
Matt Kuchar 5000
Alex Noren 5500
Keegan Bradley 6000
Lucas Glover 6000
Aaron Rai 6500
Adam Svensson 6500
Andrew Putnam 6500
Ben Griffin 6500
Billy Horschel 6500
J.J. Spaun 6500
Justin Suh 6500
Luke List 6500
Alex Smalley 8000
Emiliano Grillo 8000
Erik van Rooyen 8000
Kurt Kitayama 8000
Patrick Rodgers 8000
Ryan Palmer 8000
Taylor Pendrith 8000
Vincent Norrman 8000
Austin Eckroat 9000
Davis Thompson 9000
Matt Wallace 9000
S.H. Kim 9000
Taylor Montgomery 9000
Tom Hoge 9000
Alexander Bjork 10000
Ben Kohles 10000
Camilo Villegas 10000
Davis Riley 10000
Doug Ghim 10000
K.H. Lee 10000
Mark Hubbard 10000
Matti Schmid 10000
Maverick McNealy 10000
Nick Hardy 10000
Nick Taylor 10000
Ryo Hisatsune 10000
Webb Simpson 10000
Garrick Higgo 12500
Gary Woodland 12500
Hayden Buckley 12500
Jhonattan Vegas 12500
Michael Kim 12500
Robert MacIntyre 12500
Ryan Moore 12500
Seamus Power 12500
Vince Whaley 12500
Alejandro Tosti 15000
Cameron Champ 15000
Chad Ramey 15000
David Lipsky 15000
Dylan Wu 15000
Greyson Sigg 15000
Jacob Bridgeman 15000
Jake Knapp 15000
Matthieu Pavon 15000
Patton Kizzire 15000
Stewart Cink 15000
Takumi Kanaya 15000
Will Gordon 15000
Brandon Wu 17500
Harry Hall 17500
Joel Dahmen 17500
Scott Stallings 17500
Taiga Semikawa 17500
Tyler Duncan 17500

