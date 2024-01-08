2024 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii, welcoming 144 world-class players to the first event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Sony Open in Hawaii is the second PGA Tour event of the new calendar-year schedule. The field is the first full-field affair of the year, with 20 of the world top 50 competing, including a good number from last week at Kapalua.

About two-thirds of the time in the last 25 years, the Sony winner played the week prior at Kapalua.

Ludvig Aberg is betting favorite

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Ludvig Aberg, who is coming in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton are next best at 14-to-1, with Russell Henley at 18-to-1.

Brian Harman comes off a good week at 22-to-1, while Corey Conners is a great horse-for-course play at 28-to-1.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii betting picks and first looks

Eric Cole, baby! Cole has been great for months now, and he did play last week. This venue should suit his game.

Corey Conners is your proper horse-for-course play this week given that he's been in the top 15 here in four of the last five years.

Keegan Bradley is worth a look, too, given a decent track record here and a chance to knock off the cob webs last week on Maui.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds: Outright winner