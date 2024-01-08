2024 Sony Open in Hawaii PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We begin our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, concluding at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Sony Open in Hawaii, with the PGA Tour moving to Honolulu for the first full-field event of the year. These events will take on a new meaning this year, as a substantial portion of the next Signature event will be drawn from the standard events preceding them. The good news is that we'll get some deeper fields (potentially) throughout much of the season.

Host Waialae Country Club is a Seth Raynor course -- at least originally -- and is a short par-70 sprint with par 5s to end both sides. Unless the wind blows substantially, this is an easy course for every player in the field. Ballstrikers do win here, but putting is crucial because there will be so many chances to score if they can hit smaller greens.

Historically, 17 of the last 25 Sony Open winners played the week prior at Kapalua, and we want to target players who have at least a top-15 finish in the last three or four months.

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii One and Done picks

Course history

Keegan Bradley: Bradley has a pair of top-15 finishes here in recent years, and he got to work into the season with a free week at Kapalua.

Russell Henley: Henley has won here and seems to do well here most years, though he hasn't been a perfect pick every year.

Chris Kirk: It's hard to go back-to-back on the PGA Tour, but Kirk saved his PGA Tour card here on a major medical extension, so he does like the place.

Corey Conners: Conners might be the best HFC pick this week given he's been in the top 15 here four of the last five years.

Current form

Sahith Theegala: Theegala almost got there on Sunday at Kapalua, and there's lots to like in his game, including the shot-shaping that plays well at Waialae.

Brian Harman: Harman opened the year well at Kapalua, and his style of golf suits these types of courses well, especially if the wind blows.

Justin Rose: If we're talking super current form, Rose is our guy, as he shot 61 to end the week at Kapalua after looking rusty the first three rounds.

Eric Cole: This is just the kind of course Eric Cole should love, but the Grinder King has been fantastic for months.

My pick this week is Eric Cole.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks