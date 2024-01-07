2024 Sony Open in Hawaii expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii preview

The Sony Open in Hawaii is this week, and the PGA Tour returns to Honolulu for the first full-field event of the season. These regular events take on a new meaning, and that seems to show up in the quality of the field here. The top 10 in FedEx Cup points that aren't eligible for the next Signature event get in to the next one, as well as those who are in the top five of regular events between now and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Typically, we are looking for picks who played last week, as there's a strong history of Kapalua players winning the next week at Waialae.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Brian Harman: There are going to be a lot of folks who discount Harman's Open win as some kind of fluke, and they'll do that at their own peril. This course suits him, and he played well last week.

2. Matt Fitzpatrick: Waialae is the kind of place that Fitzpatrick should love and suits his game. A lack of venue experience is a concern.

3. Chris Kirk: Kirk saved his PGA Tour career here with a third-place finish last year, and then he went on to even bigger heights, including winning last week.

4. Ludvig Aberg: If my theory of the case is that guys who play well in the Omega European Masters will like here (like Fitz), then Aberg, the 2023 winner, should thrive too.

5. Sahith Theegala: Theegala came up just a little short of a popular Internet win at Kapalua, but he's a threat every time out right now.

6. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton had a good first two rounds at Kapalua and then ran into a wall in the third round. Otherwise, an encouraging start to the year.

7. Corey Conners: Waialae is a ballstriker's paradise, and that's Corey Conners to the letter. He was middle of the pack at Kapalua.

8. Russell Henley: Henley did not play well at all at Kapalua, but that's not his jam. It's Waialae, where he's won and his short game shines more.

9. Matt Kuchar: Kuchar won here, and so he's a horse-for-course play. But he's also coming off a pretty strong fall that saw him travel around and play some DP World Tour.

10. Justin Rose: Rose played some rusty golf to start the week, but he was lights out on Sunday to shoot 61. His putting should be a big help at Waialae.