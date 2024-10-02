2024 Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., welcoming 132 world-class players to the second FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Sanderson Farms Championship brings the PGA Tour to Mississippi for an event that resumes the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.
Sanderson Farms Championship betting favorites
The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Dunlap, Maverick McNealy and Seamus Power, who come in at 25-to-1 (+2500) betting odds.
Patricks Fishburn and Rodgers, as well as JJ Spaun, are next best on the table at 30-to-1.
Six players, including Eric Cole, are on 35-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Sanderson Farms Championship betting picks and first looks
Eric Cole has been awesome for months, and he stayed warm in the two weeks off by playing a mini-tour event.
Nick Dunlap is probably too short, but his game should play well here, and he's coming back to the South, where he went to college.
Mac Meissner is a guy I'd love to play at longer odds, but I do think he has a good chance against this field.
2024 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Keith Mitchell
|2500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|2500
|Maverick McNealy
|2500
|Seamus Power
|2500
|Nick Dunlap
|2500
|Patrick Fishburn
|3000
|Patrick Rodgers
|3000
|J.J. Spaun
|3000
|
|Jhonattan Vegas
|3500
|Eric Cole
|3500
|Ben Griffin
|3500
|Chan Kim
|3500
|Adam Svensson
|3500
|Stephan Jaeger
|3500
|Matt McCarty
|4000
|Taylor Moore
|4000
|
|Harris English
|5000
|Matt Kuchar
|5000
|Mac Meissner
|5000
|Sam Stevens
|5000
|Doug Ghim
|5000
|Emiliano Grillo
|5000
|Rico Hoey
|5000
|Beau Hossler
|5000
|Mark Hubbard
|5000
|Charley Hoffman
|5000
|C.T. Pan
|5000
|Cameron Champ
|5000
|Chandler Phillips
|5000
|Andrew Novak
|6000
|Justin Lower
|6000
|Ryan Fox
|6000
|Lucas Glover
|6000
|Chris Gotterup
|6000
|Matti Schmid
|6000
|Henrik Norlander
|6000
|Patton Kizzire
|6000
|Rickie Fowler
|8000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|8000
|Joseph Bramlett
|8000
|Chesson Hadley
|8000
|Michael Kim
|8000
|Greyson Sigg
|8000
|Gary Woodland
|8000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|8000
|Pierceson Coody
|8000
|Luke List
|10000
|Adam Schenk
|10000
|Vince Whaley
|10000
|Kevin Yu
|10000
|Ben Kohles
|10000
|Alex Smalley
|10000
|Nick Hardy
|10000
|Sami Valimaki
|10000
|Justin Suh
|10000
|Hayden Springer
|10000
|David Skinns
|10000
|Chad Ramey
|10000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|10000
|Davis Riley
|10000
|Garrick Higgo
|10000
|Daniel Berger
|12500
|Lee Hodges
|12500
|K.H. Lee
|12500
|Dylan Wu
|12500
|Zac Blair
|12500
|Zach Johnson
|12500
|Taylor Montgomery
|12500
|Bud Cauley
|12500
|Matt NeSmith
|12500
|Joel Dahmen
|12500
|Nate Lashley
|12500
|S.H. Kim
|12500
|Carson Young
|12500
|Trace Crowe
|12500
|Peter Malnati
|12500
|Joe Highsmith
|12500
|Sam Ryder
|12500
|Kevin Tway
|15000
|Brice Garnett
|15000
|Brandon Wu
|15000
|Trey Mullinax
|15000
|Chez Reavie
|15000
|Roger Sloan
|15000
|David Lipsky
|15000
|Nico Echavarria
|15000
|Wilson Furr
|15000
|Robby Shelton
|15000
|Alejandro Tosti
|20000
|Troy Merritt
|20000
|Wesley Bryan
|20000
|Martin Laird
|20000
|Hayden Buckley
|20000
|Carl Yuan
|20000
|Austin Smotherman
|20000
|Norman Xiong
|25000
|Aaron Baddeley
|25000
|Kevin Dougherty
|25000
|Kevin Streelman
|25000
|Tyler Duncan
|25000
|Rafael Campos
|25000
|Nicholas Lindheim
|25000
|Parker Coody
|30000
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|30000
|Callum Tarren
|30000
|Will Gordon
|30000
|Brandt Snedeker
|30000
|Ryan Brehm
|30000
|Cody Gribble
|40000
|Bill Haas
|50000
|Blaine Hale Jr
|50000
|Camilo Villegas
|50000
|Tom Whitney
|50000
|Hunter Logan
|50000
|Ben Taylor
|50000
|Philip Knowles
|60000
|Ryan Armour
|60000
|Scott Gutschewski
|60000
|Ryan Hall
|60000
|Ryan McCormick
|60000
|Paul Barjon
|100000
|Tyson Alexander
|100000
|Anders Albertson
|100000
|Josh Teater
|100000
|Erik Barnes
|200000
|Tim Wilkinson
|200000
|J.B. Holmes
|200000
|Raul Pereda
|200000
|Caleb Hicks
|200000
|Beck Burnette
|200000
|Charlie Flynn
|200000
|Reed Hughes
|500000