2024 Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., welcoming 132 world-class players to the second FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Sanderson Farms Championship brings the PGA Tour to Mississippi for an event that resumes the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.

Sanderson Farms Championship betting favorites

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Dunlap, Maverick McNealy and Seamus Power, who come in at 25-to-1 (+2500) betting odds.

Patricks Fishburn and Rodgers, as well as JJ Spaun, are next best on the table at 30-to-1.

Six players, including Eric Cole, are on 35-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship betting picks and first looks

Eric Cole has been awesome for months, and he stayed warm in the two weeks off by playing a mini-tour event.

Nick Dunlap is probably too short, but his game should play well here, and he's coming back to the South, where he went to college.

Mac Meissner is a guy I'd love to play at longer odds, but I do think he has a good chance against this field.

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds: Outright winner