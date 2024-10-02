2024 Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
2024 Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

October 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Eric Cole SILVIS, IL - JULY 06: Golfer Eric Cole tees off on the #2 hole during the third round of the John Deere Golf PGA Classic on July 06, 2024, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis IL. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., welcoming 132 world-class players to the second FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Sanderson Farms Championship brings the PGA Tour to Mississippi for an event that resumes the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.

Sanderson Farms Championship betting favorites

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Dunlap, Maverick McNealy and Seamus Power, who come in at 25-to-1 (+2500) betting odds.

Patricks Fishburn and Rodgers, as well as JJ Spaun, are next best on the table at 30-to-1.

Six players, including Eric Cole, are on 35-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship betting picks and first looks

Eric Cole has been awesome for months, and he stayed warm in the two weeks off by playing a mini-tour event.

Nick Dunlap is probably too short, but his game should play well here, and he's coming back to the South, where he went to college.

Mac Meissner is a guy I'd love to play at longer odds, but I do think he has a good chance against this field.

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Keith Mitchell 2500
Mackenzie Hughes 2500
Maverick McNealy 2500
Seamus Power 2500
Nick Dunlap 2500
Patrick Fishburn 3000
Patrick Rodgers 3000
J.J. Spaun 3000
Jhonattan Vegas 3500
Eric Cole 3500
Ben Griffin 3500
Chan Kim 3500
Adam Svensson 3500
Stephan Jaeger 3500
Matt McCarty 4000
Taylor Moore 4000
Harris English 5000
Matt Kuchar 5000
Mac Meissner 5000
Sam Stevens 5000
Doug Ghim 5000
Emiliano Grillo 5000
Rico Hoey 5000
Beau Hossler 5000
Mark Hubbard 5000
Charley Hoffman 5000
C.T. Pan 5000
Cameron Champ 5000
Chandler Phillips 5000
Andrew Novak 6000
Justin Lower 6000
Ryan Fox 6000
Lucas Glover 6000
Chris Gotterup 6000
Matti Schmid 6000
Henrik Norlander 6000
Patton Kizzire 6000
Rickie Fowler 8000
Jacob Bridgeman 8000
Joseph Bramlett 8000
Chesson Hadley 8000
Michael Kim 8000
Greyson Sigg 8000
Gary Woodland 8000
Michael Thorbjornsen 8000
Pierceson Coody 8000
Luke List 10000
Adam Schenk 10000
Vince Whaley 10000
Kevin Yu 10000
Ben Kohles 10000
Alex Smalley 10000
Nick Hardy 10000
Sami Valimaki 10000
Justin Suh 10000
Hayden Springer 10000
David Skinns 10000
Chad Ramey 10000
Ryo Hisatsune 10000
Davis Riley 10000
Garrick Higgo 10000
Daniel Berger 12500
Lee Hodges 12500
K.H. Lee 12500
Dylan Wu 12500
Zac Blair 12500
Zach Johnson 12500
Taylor Montgomery 12500
Bud Cauley 12500
Matt NeSmith 12500
Joel Dahmen 12500
Nate Lashley 12500
S.H. Kim 12500
Carson Young 12500
Trace Crowe 12500
Peter Malnati 12500
Joe Highsmith 12500
Sam Ryder 12500
Kevin Tway 15000
Brice Garnett 15000
Brandon Wu 15000
Trey Mullinax 15000
Chez Reavie 15000
Roger Sloan 15000
David Lipsky 15000
Nico Echavarria 15000
Wilson Furr 15000
Robby Shelton 15000
Alejandro Tosti 20000
Troy Merritt 20000
Wesley Bryan 20000
Martin Laird 20000
Hayden Buckley 20000
Carl Yuan 20000
Austin Smotherman 20000
Norman Xiong 25000
Aaron Baddeley 25000
Kevin Dougherty 25000
Kevin Streelman 25000
Tyler Duncan 25000
Rafael Campos 25000
Nicholas Lindheim 25000
Parker Coody 30000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 30000
Callum Tarren 30000
Will Gordon 30000
Brandt Snedeker 30000
Ryan Brehm 30000
Cody Gribble 40000
Bill Haas 50000
Blaine Hale Jr 50000
Camilo Villegas 50000
Tom Whitney 50000
Hunter Logan 50000
Ben Taylor 50000
Philip Knowles 60000
Ryan Armour 60000
Scott Gutschewski 60000
Ryan Hall 60000
Ryan McCormick 60000
Paul Barjon 100000
Tyson Alexander 100000
Anders Albertson 100000
Josh Teater 100000
Erik Barnes 200000
Tim Wilkinson 200000
J.B. Holmes 200000
Raul Pereda 200000
Caleb Hicks 200000
Beck Burnette 200000
Charlie Flynn 200000
Reed Hughes 500000

