2024 Sanderson Farms Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from October 3-6, 2024.

The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nick Dunlap, Eric Cole, and more.

FALL GNN MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL: Join now and get 2 years for the price of 18 months OR 3 years for the price of 2 years! Access all our winning tools and analysis, as well as two annual gifts!

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour starting the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Sanderson Farms Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Martin Trainer and Kevin Chappell are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $7.6 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship field

PLAYER Anders Albertson Tyson Alexander Ryan Armour Aaron Baddeley Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Daniel Berger Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Wesley Bryan Hayden Buckley Beck Burnette Rafael Campos Bud Cauley Cameron Champ Eric Cole Parker Coody Pierceson Coody Trace Crowe Joel Dahmen Kevin Dougherty Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nick Dunlap Nico Echavarria Harris English Patrick Fishburn Charlie Flynn Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Wilson Furr Brice Garnett Doug Ghim Lucas Glover Will Gordon Chris Gotterup Cody Gribble Ben Griffin Emiliano Grillo Scott Gutschewski Bill Haas Chesson Hadley Jr. Hale Ryan Hall Nick Hardy Caleb Hicks Garrick Higgo Joe Highsmith Ryo Hisatsune Lee Hodges Rico Hoey Charley Hoffman J.B. Holmes Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes Reed Hughes Stephan Jaeger Zach Johnson Chan Kim Michael Kim S.H. Kim Patton Kizzire Philip Knowles Ben Kohles Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Nate Lashley K.H. Lee Nicholas Lindheim David Lipsky Luke List Hunter Logan Justin Lower Peter Malnati Matt McCarty Ryan McCormick Maverick McNealy Mac Meissner Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Taylor Montgomery Taylor Moore Trey Mullinax Matt NeSmith Henrik Norlander Andrew Novak C.T. Pan Raul Pereda Chandler Phillips Seamus Power Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Davis Riley Patrick Rodgers Sam Ryder Adam Schenk Matti Schmid Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg David Skinns Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Hayden Springer Sam Stevens Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Josh Teater Michael Thorbjornsen Alejandro Tosti Kevin Tway Sami Valimaki Jhonattan Vegas Camilo Villegas Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Tim Wilkinson Gary Woodland Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Norman Xiong Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship field