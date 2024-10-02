Sanderson Farms Championship history, results and past winners

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the PGA Tour's Jackson, Mississippi-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule.
The event, which was first played in 1968 as an opposite-field event, originally started out as the Magnolia Classic played opposite Colonial National Invitation tournament. Ultimately, the event was played for nearly 35 years opposite the Masters Tournament.
However, starting in 2019, the tournament went away from being an opposite-field event and stands on its own.
Three players have won the event twice: Fred Funk, Brian Henninger and Dwight Nevil, who went back-to-back in 1973 and 1974.
Sanderson Farms Championship format
The Sanderson Farms Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 144 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Sanderson Farms Championship host courses
- 1968-present: The Country Club of Jackson
Sanderson Farms Championship past sponsors
Sanderson Farms Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1968-1985: Magnolia Classic
- 1986-1998: Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic
- 1999-2006: Southern Farm Bureau Classic
- 2007-2011: Viking Classic
- 2012: True South Classic
- 2013-present: Sanderson Farms Championship
Sanderson Farms Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2023
|Luke List
|270
|−18
|PO
|$8,200,000
|2022
|Mackenzie Hughes
|271
|−17
|PO
|$7,900,000
|2021
|Sam Burns
|266
|−22
|1
|$7,000,000
|2020
|Sergio García
|269
|−19
|1
|$6,600,000
|2019
|Sebastián Muñoz
|270
|−18
|PO
|$6,600,000
|2018
|Cameron Champ
|267
|−21
|4
|$4,400,000
|2017
|Ryan Armour
|269
|−19
|5
|$4,300,000
|2016
|Cody Gribble
|268
|−20
|4
|$4,200,000
|
|2015
|Peter Malnati
|270
|−18
|1
|$4,100,000
|2014
|Nick Taylor
|272
|−16
|2
|$4,000,000
|2013
|Woody Austin
|268
|−20
|PO
|$3,000,000
|2012
|Scott Stallings
|264
|−24
|2
|$3,000,000
|2011
|Chris Kirk
|266
|−22
|1
|$3,600,000
|2010
|Bill Haas
|273
|−15
|3
|$3,600,000
|2009
|Not played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2008
|Will MacKenzie
|269
|−19
|PO
|$3,600,000
|
|2007
|Chad Campbell
|275
|−13
|1
|$3,500,000
|2006
|D.J. Trahan
|275
|−13
|PO
|$3,000,000
|2005
|Heath Slocum
|267
|−21
|2
|$3,000,000
|2004
|Fred Funk (2)
|266
|−22
|1
|$3,000,000
|2003
|John Huston
|268
|−20
|1
|$3,000,000
|2002
|Luke Donald
|201
|−15
|1
|$2,600,000
|2001
|Cameron Beckman
|269
|−19
|1
|$2,400,000
|2000
|Steve Lowery
|266
|−22
|PO
|$2,200,000
|1999
|Brian Henninger (2)
|202
|−14
|3
|$2,000,000
|1998
|Fred Funk
|270
|−18
|2
|$1,200,000
|1997
|Billy Ray Brown
|271
|−17
|1
|$1,000,000
|1996
|Willie Wood
|268
|−20
|1
|$1,000,000
|1995
|Ed Dougherty
|272
|−16
|2
|$700,000
|1994
|Brian Henninger
|135
|−9
|PO
|$700,000
|1993
|Greg Kraft
|267
|−13
|1
|$300,000
|1992
|Richard Zokol
|267
|−13
|1
|$300,000
|1991
|Larry Silveira
|266
|−14
|PO
|$300,000
|1990
|Gene Sauers
|268
|−12
|2
|$300,000
|1989
|Jim Booros
|199
|−11
|PO
|$200,000
|1988
|Frank Conner
|267
|−13
|5
|$200,000
|1987
|David Ogrin
|267
|−13
|1
|$200,000
|1986
|Dan Halldorson
|263
|−17
|2
|$200,000
|1985
|Jim Gallagher Jr.
|131
|−9
|PO
|$150,000
|1984
|Lance Ten Broeck
|201
|−9
|PO
|$150,000
|1983
|Russ Cochran
|203
|−7
|2
|$150,000
|1982
|Payne Stewart
|270
|−10
|3
|$75,000
|1981
|Tom Jones
|268
|−12
|PO
|$75,000
|1980
|Roger Maltbie
|65
|−5
|1
|25,000[f]
|1979
|Bobby Walzel
|272
|−8
|PO
|$50,000
|1978
|Craig Stadler
|268
|−12
|1
|$35,000
|1977
|Mike McCullough
|269
|−11
|3
|$35,000
|1976
|Dennis Meyer
|271
|−9
|2
|$35,000
|1975
|Bob Wynn
|270
|−10
|2
|$35,000
|1974
|Dwight Nevil (2)
|133
|−7
|2
|17,500[f]
|1973
|Dwight Nevil
|268
|−12
|3
|$35,000
|1972
|Mike Morley
|269
|−11
|3
|$35,000
|1971
|Roy Pace
|270
|−10
|1
|$35,000
|1970
|Chris Blocker
|271
|−9
|1
|$35,000
|1969
|Larry Mowry
|272
|−8
|1
|$35,000
|1968
|Mac McLendon
|269
|−11
|PO
|$20,000