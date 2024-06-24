2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with the PGA Tour heading out to the Midwest for a run of events that will determine the FedEx Cup playoffs field. Detroit Golf Club is a relatively easy course that will give up lots of good scores.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic One and Done picks

Stephan Jaeger: Jaeger is one of the few horses for courses this week, and he's been playing great this year.

Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith should decimate this golf course with his length, and he's had a great season.

Tom Kim: Kim does his best work in go-low tournaments, and he tends to rebound well.

Akshay Bhatia: Bhatia can clean up in these kinds of events, and he learned a whole lot over the weekend.

My pick this week is Stephan Jaeger.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks