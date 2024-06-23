2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, from June 27-30, 2024.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by the likes of Tom Kim, defending champion Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 29th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to the Midwest for a run of events in a connection to Scotland for The Open.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the evnet, with Kelly Kraft and Austin Cook being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for a $9.2 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

PLAYER Anders Albertson Tyson Alexander Aaron Baddeley Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Daniel Berger Akshay Bhatia Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Wesley Bryan Hayden Buckley Jorge Campillo Rafael Campos Bud Cauley Cameron Champ Stewart Cink Luke Clanton Eric Cole Parker Coody Pierceson Coody Trace Crowe Joel Dahmen Cam Davis Kevin Dougherty Jason Dufner Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nick Dunlap Nico Echavarria Harrison Endycott Patrick Fishburn Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Wilson Furr Brice Garnett Doug Ghim Chris Gotterup Max Greyserman Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Scott Gutschewski Chesson Hadley Jr. Hale Harry Hall Nick Hardy Garrick Higgo Joe Highsmith Ryo Hisatsune Lee Hodges Rico Hoey Charley Hoffman Nicolai Højgaard Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Stephan Jaeger Ben James Zach Johnson Chan Kim Michael Kim S.H. Kim Tom Kim Chris Kirk Kevin Kisner Patton Kizzire Jake Knapp Philip Knowles Ben Kohles Jackson Koivun Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Nate Lashley K.H. Lee Min Woo Lee Nicholas Lindheim David Lipsky Luke List Justin Lower Robert MacIntyre Peter Malnati Kyle Martin Ryan McCormick Maverick McNealy Mac Meissner Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Francesco Molinari Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Taylor Moore Matt NeSmith Alex Noren Henrik Norlander Vincent Norrman Andrew Novak Thorbjørn Olesen C.T. Pan Taylor Pendrith Raul Pereda Chandler Phillips Aaron Rai Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Davis Riley Patrick Rodgers Miles Russell Sam Ryder Adam Schenk Matti Schmid Robby Shelton Neal Shipley Greyson Sigg Ben Silverman Webb Simpson David Skinns Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Hayden Springer Sam Stevens Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Josh Teater Davis Thompson Michael Thorbjornsen Brendon Todd Alejandro Tosti Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Sami Valimaki Erik van Rooyen Jhonattan Vegas Camilo Villegas Jimmy Walker Matt Wallace Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Tim Wilkinson Gary Woodland Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Cameron Young Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan Will Zalatoris

