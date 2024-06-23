2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field: PGA Tour players, rankings
June 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Tom Kim
The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, from June 27-30, 2024.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by the likes of Tom Kim, defending champion Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 29th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to the Midwest for a run of events in a connection to Scotland for The Open.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the evnet, with Kelly Kraft and Austin Cook being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for a $9.2 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

PLAYER
Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Jorge Campillo
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Luke Clanton
Eric Cole
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Kevin Dougherty
Jason Dufner
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Harrison Endycott
Patrick Fishburn
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Wilson Furr
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Scott Gutschewski
Chesson Hadley
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Højgaard
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Stephan Jaeger
Ben James
Zach Johnson
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Philip Knowles
Ben Kohles
Jackson Koivun
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Kyle Martin
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Thorbjørn Olesen
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Raul Pereda
Chandler Phillips
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Miles Russell
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Robby Shelton
Neal Shipley
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Tim Wilkinson
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

RANK PLAYER
23 Cameron Young
26 Tom Kim
30 Chris Kirk
31 Akshay Bhatia
36 Min Woo Lee
41 Will Zalatoris
42 Stephan Jaeger
44 Nicolai Højgaard
45 Robert MacIntyre
49 Rickie Fowler

