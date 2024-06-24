2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Tournament preview

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is this week, and the PGA Tour has ended their Signature event schedule for the year and given way to events that appeal more to players needing to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Detroit Golf Club is a fairly easy scoring test, opening the door to a wider number of players to win.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Tom Kim: Kim has been playing well lately, and he got himself into a playoff in another go-low tournament. Please play faster, though.

2. Akshay Bhatia: Bhatia is still trying to find the mental fortitude to pull off wins in higher-level events, but this is his jam.

3. Cameron Young: It's hard to back a guy who is yet to win on the PGA Tour and often seems negative on Sundays, but his talent is undeniable.

4. Stephan Jaeger: One of the few horse-for-course plays this week, Jaeger has been in the top nine here the last two years.

5. Min Woo Lee: MWL hasn't finished outside the top 26 in his last five tournaments, but he also hasn't finished higher than 20th. Weird middle ground.

6. Robert MacIntyre: Bobby Mac did nicely with a T-16 at the Travelers, and he's in good, but erratic, form.

7. Maverick McNealy: McNealy had a few weeks off, and he should be hungry to improve on his T-7 at the Canadian Open.

8. Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith should love this golf course, where he can just bang away off the tee.

9. Rickie Fowler: This is more of a flier than anything, but the T-20 at the Travelers showed he may be coming out of a funk.

10. Matt Wallace: Wallace has done well in weaker fields and has been playing OK lately, including a T-17 last week in The Netherlands.