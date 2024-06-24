2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

June 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Cameron Young
The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, welcoming 156 world-class players to the 29th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic brings the PGA Tour to the Midwest for a string of events that will determine the full field of the FedEx Cup playoffs. It's a birdiefest.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Tom Kim, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Cameron Young, on the back of a 59 last week, is next best at 16-to-1, with Min Woo Lee at 18-to-1.

Akshay Bhatia and Maverick McNealy are on 20-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic betting picks and first looks

Stephan Jaeger is the best horse-for-course play this week, and he's won this season.

Taylor Pendrith is a bomber from Canada who thrives on longer, softer, more open ballparks like this one.

Matt Wallace has done great in Detroit Golf Club and had a good finish last week at the KLM Open.

Mac Meissner isn't quite equipped to take on the better fields, but he has been playing better lately.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tom Kim 1400
Cameron Young 1600
Min Woo Lee 1800
Akshay Bhatia 2000
Maverick McNealy 2000
Alex Noren 2500
Keith Mitchell 3000
Stephan Jaeger 3000
Will Zalatoris 3300
Aaron Rai 3500
Rickie Fowler 4000
Robert MacIntyre 4000
Ben Griffin 4500
Chris Kirk 4500
Erik Van Rooyen 5000
Luke Clanton 5000
Matt Wallace 5000
Michael Thorbjornsen 5000
Nicolai Hojgaard 5000
Ryan Fox 5000
Taylor Moore 5000
Beau Hossler 5500
Kevin Yu 6000
Nick Dunlap 6000
Mark Hubbard 6600
Patrick Rodgers 6600
Sam Stevens 6600
Taylor Montgomery 6600
Daniel Berger 7000
Lee Hodges 7000
Thorbjorn Olesen 7000
Cameron Davis 7500
Ryo Hisatsune 7500
Adam Schenk 8000
Alejandro Tosti 8000
Doug Ghim 8000
Eric Cole 8000
Jackson Koivun 8000
Adam Svensson 9000
Andrew Novak 9000
Davis Riley 9000
Michael Kim 9000
Chandler Phillips 10000
Christopher Gotterup 10000
Jhonattan Vegas 10000
Joseph Bramlett 10000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10000
Luke List 10000
Nate Lashley 10000
S.H. Kim 10000
Alex Smalley 11000
Chan Kim 11000
Charley Hoffman 11000
Jacob Bridgeman 11000
Mac Meissner 11000
Matti Schmid 11000
Webb Simpson 11000
Cameron Champ 12000
J.J. Spaun 12000
Brendon Todd 12500
C.T. Pan 12500
David Skinns 12500
Greyson Sigg 12500
Justin Lower 12500
Troy Merritt 12500
Ben Silverman 15000
Bud Cauley 15000
Carson Young 15000
Chesson Hadley 15000
Garrick Higgo 15000
Gary Woodland 15000
Joel Dahman 15000
Jorge Campillo 15000
Neal Shipley 15000
Nick Hardy 15000
Parker Coody 15000
Pierceson Coody 15000
Sam Ryder 15000
Sami Valimaki 15000
Vince Whaley 15000
Brice Garrnett 17500
Kevin Tway 17500
Martin Laird 17500
Matt Kuchar 17500
Patton Kizzire 17500
Peter Malnati 17500
Carl Yuan 20000

