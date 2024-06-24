2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, welcoming 156 world-class players to the 29th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic brings the PGA Tour to the Midwest for a string of events that will determine the full field of the FedEx Cup playoffs. It's a birdiefest.
The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic betting odds
The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Tom Kim, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Cameron Young, on the back of a 59 last week, is next best at 16-to-1, with Min Woo Lee at 18-to-1.
Akshay Bhatia and Maverick McNealy are on 20-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic betting picks and first looks
Stephan Jaeger is the best horse-for-course play this week, and he's won this season.
Taylor Pendrith is a bomber from Canada who thrives on longer, softer, more open ballparks like this one.
Matt Wallace has done great in Detroit Golf Club and had a good finish last week at the KLM Open.
Mac Meissner isn't quite equipped to take on the better fields, but he has been playing better lately.
2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Tom Kim
|1400
|Cameron Young
|1600
|Min Woo Lee
|1800
|Akshay Bhatia
|2000
|Maverick McNealy
|2000
|Alex Noren
|2500
|Keith Mitchell
|3000
|Stephan Jaeger
|3000
|
|Will Zalatoris
|3300
|Aaron Rai
|3500
|Rickie Fowler
|4000
|Robert MacIntyre
|4000
|Ben Griffin
|4500
|Chris Kirk
|4500
|Erik Van Rooyen
|5000
|Luke Clanton
|5000
|
|Matt Wallace
|5000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|5000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|5000
|Ryan Fox
|5000
|Taylor Moore
|5000
|Beau Hossler
|5500
|Kevin Yu
|6000
|Nick Dunlap
|6000
|Mark Hubbard
|6600
|Patrick Rodgers
|6600
|Sam Stevens
|6600
|Taylor Montgomery
|6600
|Daniel Berger
|7000
|Lee Hodges
|7000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|7000
|Cameron Davis
|7500
|Ryo Hisatsune
|7500
|Adam Schenk
|8000
|Alejandro Tosti
|8000
|Doug Ghim
|8000
|Eric Cole
|8000
|Jackson Koivun
|8000
|Adam Svensson
|9000
|Andrew Novak
|9000
|Davis Riley
|9000
|Michael Kim
|9000
|Chandler Phillips
|10000
|Christopher Gotterup
|10000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|10000
|Joseph Bramlett
|10000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|10000
|Luke List
|10000
|Nate Lashley
|10000
|S.H. Kim
|10000
|Alex Smalley
|11000
|Chan Kim
|11000
|Charley Hoffman
|11000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|11000
|Mac Meissner
|11000
|Matti Schmid
|11000
|Webb Simpson
|11000
|Cameron Champ
|12000
|J.J. Spaun
|12000
|Brendon Todd
|12500
|C.T. Pan
|12500
|David Skinns
|12500
|Greyson Sigg
|12500
|Justin Lower
|12500
|Troy Merritt
|12500
|Ben Silverman
|15000
|Bud Cauley
|15000
|Carson Young
|15000
|Chesson Hadley
|15000
|Garrick Higgo
|15000
|Gary Woodland
|15000
|Joel Dahman
|15000
|Jorge Campillo
|15000
|Neal Shipley
|15000
|Nick Hardy
|15000
|Parker Coody
|15000
|Pierceson Coody
|15000
|Sam Ryder
|15000
|Sami Valimaki
|15000
|Vince Whaley
|15000
|Brice Garrnett
|17500
|Kevin Tway
|17500
|Martin Laird
|17500
|Matt Kuchar
|17500
|Patton Kizzire
|17500
|Peter Malnati
|17500
|Carl Yuan
|20000