2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, welcoming 156 world-class players to the 29th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic brings the PGA Tour to the Midwest for a string of events that will determine the full field of the FedEx Cup playoffs. It's a birdiefest.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Tom Kim, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Cameron Young, on the back of a 59 last week, is next best at 16-to-1, with Min Woo Lee at 18-to-1.

Akshay Bhatia and Maverick McNealy are on 20-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic betting picks and first looks

Stephan Jaeger is the best horse-for-course play this week, and he's won this season.

Taylor Pendrith is a bomber from Canada who thrives on longer, softer, more open ballparks like this one.

Matt Wallace has done great in Detroit Golf Club and had a good finish last week at the KLM Open.

Mac Meissner isn't quite equipped to take on the better fields, but he has been playing better lately.

