2024 Travelers Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Travelers Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Travelers Championship, with a Signature event unfolding in Connecticut. TPC River Highlands is the anti-Pinehurst No. 2 in so many ways, but it still can have teeth.

Ludvig Aberg: I liked what I saw from Ludvig at Muirfield Village, and that's enough to suggest that his injury is improved.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele is a winner here from two years ago, is having a great season and should be a great play.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay absolutely loves this joint, and he's coming off an encouraging week at the US Open.

Brian Harman: The Open champion's year as the claret jug holder is coming to an end, but he comes to a confidence-inspiring tournament.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been excellent going back into the Masters, and he seems to be keeping it going.

My pick this week is Patrick Cantlay.

