2024 Travelers Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Travelers Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

June 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2024 Travelers Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC River Highlands near Hartford, Connecticut, from June 20-23, 2024.

The Travelers Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 72-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 28th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Connecticut to complete the sandwich of two Signature events as bread to the US Open.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Travelers Championship alternate list does not exist. Only players who qualify for the event can play and will not be replaced in the tournament.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Travelers Championship field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Travelers Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Xander Schauffele
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Wyndham Clark
5 Viktor Hovland
6 Ludvig Åberg
7 Collin Morikawa
9 Patrick Cantlay
10 Max Homa
11 Sahith Theegala
12 Brian Harman
13 Tommy Fleetwood
14 Hideki Matsuyama
15 Keegan Bradley
16 Matthew Fitzpatrick
17 Russell Henley
18 Sepp Straka
19 Cameron Young
21 Jason Day
22 Tom Kim
23 Byeong Hun An
24 Matthieu Pavon
25 Justin Thomas
26 Jordan Spieth
27 Sam Burns
28 Tony Finau
29 Chris Kirk
30 Sungjae Im
31 Denny McCarthy
32 Nick Taylor
33 Shane Lowry
34 Akshay Bhatia
35 Adam Hadwin
37 Lucas Glover
39 Will Zalatoris
40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
41 Robert MacIntyre
44 Stephan Jaeger
45 Si Woo Kim
46 Corey Conners
47 J.T. Poston
48 Rickie Fowler
49 Eric Cole
50 Austin Eckroat

