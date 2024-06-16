2024 Travelers Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Travelers Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC River Highlands near Hartford, Connecticut, from June 20-23, 2024.
The Travelers Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more.
This is set to be a 72-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 28th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Connecticut to complete the sandwich of two Signature events as bread to the US Open.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The Travelers Championship alternate list does not exist. Only players who qualify for the event can play and will not be replaced in the tournament.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Travelers Championship field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Byeong Hun An
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Keegan Bradley
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Nick Dunlap
|Austin Eckroat
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Lucas Glover
|Chris Gotterup
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Adam Hadwin
|Brian Harman
|Russell Henley
|Lee Hodges
|Tom Hoge
|Max Homa
|Viktor Hovland
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Jake Knapp
|Shane Lowry
|Robert MacIntyre
|Peter Malnati
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Rory McIlroy
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Matthieu Pavon
|Taylor Pendrith
|Victor Perez
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Adam Svensson
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Brendon Todd
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 Travelers Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|7
|Collin Morikawa
|9
|Patrick Cantlay
|10
|Max Homa
|11
|Sahith Theegala
|12
|Brian Harman
|13
|Tommy Fleetwood
|14
|Hideki Matsuyama
|15
|Keegan Bradley
|16
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|17
|Russell Henley
|18
|Sepp Straka
|19
|Cameron Young
|21
|Jason Day
|22
|Tom Kim
|23
|Byeong Hun An
|24
|Matthieu Pavon
|25
|Justin Thomas
|26
|Jordan Spieth
|27
|Sam Burns
|28
|Tony Finau
|29
|Chris Kirk
|30
|Sungjae Im
|31
|Denny McCarthy
|32
|Nick Taylor
|33
|Shane Lowry
|34
|Akshay Bhatia
|35
|Adam Hadwin
|37
|Lucas Glover
|39
|Will Zalatoris
|40
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|41
|Robert MacIntyre
|44
|Stephan Jaeger
|45
|Si Woo Kim
|46
|Corey Conners
|47
|J.T. Poston
|48
|Rickie Fowler
|49
|Eric Cole
|50
|Austin Eckroat