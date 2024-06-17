Travelers Championship history, results and past winners

The Travelers Championship is the PGA Tour's Hartford-area event, with the tournament having been played around the US Open for a number of years now.
The event, which is considered a designated on the PGA Tour schedule, is hosted at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. The event has grown in stature with the involvment of Travelers Insurance, which dates back to 2007.
The event has one of the largest non-major purses on the PGA Tour.
Tiger Woods has the most victories in the event's history, with four wins. Bubba Watson has the second-most wins with three.
Travelers Championship format
The Travelers Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 156 players was reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. However, starting in 2024, the event became a limited-field, no-cut tournament with an undefined number of players between 70 and 80. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Travelers Championship host courses
- 1992-present: TPC River Highlands
Travelers Championship past sponsors
Travelers Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1952-1956: Insurance City Open
- 1957-1966: Insurance City Open Invitational
- 1967-1972: Greater Hartford Open Invitational
- 1973-1984: Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open
- 1985-1989: Canon Sammy Davis Jr.–Greater Hartford Open
- 1989-2002: Canon Greater Hartford Open
- 2003: Greater Hartford Open
- 2004-2006: Buick Championship
- 2007-present: Travelers Championship
Travelers Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2023
|Keegan Bradley
|257
|−23
|3
|$3,600,000
|2022
|Xander Schauffele
|261
|−19
|2
|$1,494,000
|2021
|Harris English
|267
|−13
|PO
|$1,332,000
|2020
|Dustin Johnson
|261
|−19
|1
|$1,332,000
|2019
|Chez Reavie
|263
|−17
|4
|$1,296,000
|2018
|Bubba Watson (3)
|263
|−17
|3
|$1,260,000
|2017
|Jordan Spieth
|268
|−12
|PO
|$1,224,000
|2016
|Russell Knox
|266
|−14
|1
|$1,188,000
|
|2015
|Bubba Watson (2)
|264
|−16
|PO
|$1,152,000
|2014
|Kevin Streelman
|265
|−15
|1
|$1,116,000
|2013
|Ken Duke
|268
|−12
|PO
|$1,098,000
|2012
|Marc Leishman
|266
|−14
|1
|$1,080,000
|2011
|Freddie Jacobson
|260
|−20
|1
|$1,080,000
|2010
|Bubba Watson
|266
|−14
|PO
|$1,080,000
|2009
|Kenny Perry
|258
|−22
|3
|$1,080,000
|2008
|Stewart Cink (2)
|262
|−18
|1
|$1,080,000
|
|2007
|Hunter Mahan
|265
|−15
|PO
|$1,080,000
|2006
|J. J. Henry
|266
|−14
|3
|$792,000
|2005
|Brad Faxon
|266
|−14
|PO
|$774,000
|2004
|Woody Austin
|270
|−10
|PO
|$756,000
|2003
|Peter Jacobsen (2)
|266
|−14
|2
|$720,000
|2002
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|266
|−14
|1
|$720,000
|2001
|Phil Mickelson
|264
|−16
|1
|$558,000
|2000
|Notah Begay III
|260
|−20
|1
|$504,000
|1999
|Brent Geiberger
|262
|−18
|3
|$450,000
|1998
|Olin Browne
|266
|−14
|PO
|$360,000
|1997
|Stewart Cink
|267
|−13
|1
|$270,000
|1996
|D. A. Weibring
|270
|−10
|4
|$270,000
|1995
|Greg Norman
|267
|−13
|2
|$216,000
|1994
|David Frost
|268
|−12
|1
|$216,000
|1993
|Nick Price
|271
|−9
|1
|$180,000
|1992
|Lanny Wadkins
|274
|−6
|2
|$180,000
|1991
|Billy Ray Brown
|271
|−9
|PO
|$180,000
|1990
|Wayne Levi
|267
|−13
|2
|$180,000
|1989
|Paul Azinger (2)
|267
|−17
|1
|$180,000
|1988
|Mark Brooks
|269
|−15
|PO
|$126,000
|1987
|Paul Azinger
|269
|−15
|1
|$126,000
|1986
|Mac O'Grady
|269
|−15
|PO
|$126,000
|1985
|Phil Blackmar
|271
|−13
|PO
|$108,000
|1984
|Peter Jacobsen
|269
|−15
|2
|$72,000
|1983
|Curtis Strange
|268
|−16
|1
|$54,000
|1982
|Tim Norris
|259
|−25
|6
|$54,000
|1981
|Hubert Green
|264
|−20
|1
|$54,000
|1980
|Howard Twitty
|266
|−18
|PO
|$54,000
|1979
|Jerry McGee
|267
|−17
|1
|$54,000
|1978
|Rod Funseth
|264
|−20
|4
|$42,000
|1977
|Billy Kratzert
|265
|−19
|3
|$42,000
|1976
|Rik Massengale
|266
|−18
|2
|$42,000
|1975
|Don Bies
|267
|−17
|PO
|$40,000
|1974
|Dave Stockton
|268
|−16
|4
|$40,000
|1973
|Billy Casper (4)
|264
|−20
|1
|$40,000
|1972
|Lee Trevino
|269
|−15
|PO
|$25,000
|1971
|George Archer
|268
|−16
|PO
|$22,000
|1970
|Bob Murphy
|267
|−17
|4
|$20,000
|1969
|Bob Lunn
|268
|−16
|PO
|$20,000
|1968
|Billy Casper (3)
|266
|−18
|3
|$20,000
|1967
|Charlie Sifford
|272
|−12
|1
|$20,000
|1966
|Art Wall Jr.
|266
|−18
|2
|$20,000
|1965
|Billy Casper (2)
|274
|−10
|PO
|$11,000
|1964
|Ken Venturi
|273
|−11
|1
|$7,500
|1963
|Billy Casper
|271
|−13
|1
|$6,400
|1962
|Bob Goalby
|271
|−13
|PO
|$5,300
|1961
|Billy Maxwell
|271
|−13
|PO
|$4,300
|1960
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|270
|−14
|PO
|$3,500
|1959
|Gene Littler
|272
|−12
|1
|$3,500
|1958
|Jack Burke Jr.
|268
|−16
|3
|$3,500
|1957
|Gardner Dickinson
|272
|−12
|2
|$2,800
|1956
|Arnold Palmer
|274
|−10
|PO
|$4,000
|1955
|Sam Snead
|269
|−15
|7
|$4,000
|1954
|Tommy Bolt
|271
|−13
|PO
|$2,500
|1953
|Bob Toski
|269
|−15
|1
|$2,400
|1952
|Ted Kroll
|273
|−11
|4
|$2,400