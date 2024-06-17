2024 Travelers Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Travelers Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, welcoming 72 world-class players to the 28th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Travelers Championship brings the PGA Tour's Signature schedule to a close near Hartford at a well-supported event. With a post-major hangover for pretty much every top player in the field, who will step up to win?
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2024 Travelers Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.
Rory McIlroy, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 15to-2, with Xander Schauffele at 8-to-1.
Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are on 16-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Travelers Championship betting picks and first looks
Xander Schauffele won here two years ago and is playing the most consistent golf on the PGA Tour this season.
Sam Burns has been playing great pretty much everywhere these days, but few people seem to be noticing.
Patrick Cantlay is the horse-for-course play here and had his best start since Februry at the US Open.
Tom Kim had a rough Sunday at the US Open, but he's been playing himself into much better form of late.
2024 Travelers Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|450
|Rory McIlroy
|750
|Xander Schauffele
|800
|Collin Morikawa
|1600
|Ludvig Aberg
|1600
|Patrick Cantlay
|2000
|Viktor Hovland
|2200
|Sahith Theegala
|3000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3300
|Tony Finau
|3500
|Justin Thomas
|4000
|Russell Henley
|4000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|Brian Harman
|4500
|Corey Conners
|5000
|Jordan Spieth
|5000
|Keegan Bradley
|5000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|5000
|Max Homa
|5000
|Tom Kim
|5000
|Sepp Straka
|5500
|Sungjae Im
|5500
|Byeong-Hun An
|6000
|Shane Lowry
|6000
|Wyndham Clark
|6000
|Adam Scott
|6500
|Billy Horschel
|6500
|Cameron Young
|6500
|Denny McCarthy
|6500
|Si Woo Kim
|6500
|Will Zalatoris
|6500
|Jason Day
|7000
|Akhshay Bhatia
|8000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8000
|Harris English
|8000
|J.T. Poston
|8000
|Tom Hoge
|8000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|10000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|10000
|Robert MacIntyre
|10000
|Stephan Jaeger
|10000
|Thomas Detry
|10000
|Austin Eckroat
|11000
|Ben Griffin
|11000
|Chris Kirk
|11000
|Lucas Glover
|11000
|Matthieu Pavon
|11000
|Taylor Pendrith
|11000
|Adam Hadwin
|12500
|Justin Rose
|12500
|Kurt Kitayama
|12500
|Nick Dunlap
|12500
|Rickie Fowler
|15000
|Taylor Moore
|15000
|Victor Perez
|15000
|Adam Svensson
|17500
|Lee Hodges
|17500
|Nick Taylor
|17500
|Andrew Putnam
|20000
|Cam Davis
|20000
|Davis Riley
|20000
|Emiliano Grillo
|20000
|Eric Cole
|20000
|Patrick Rodgers
|20000
|Seamus Power
|20000
|Webb Simpson
|20000
|Adam Schenk
|25000
|Brendon Todd
|25000
|Jake Knapp
|25000
|Christopher Gotterup
|30000
|Peter Malnati
|50000