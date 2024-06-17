2024 Travelers Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Travelers Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, welcoming 72 world-class players to the 28th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Travelers Championship brings the PGA Tour's Signature schedule to a close near Hartford at a well-supported event. With a post-major hangover for pretty much every top player in the field, who will step up to win?

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Travelers Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 15to-2, with Xander Schauffele at 8-to-1.

Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are on 16-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Travelers Championship betting picks and first looks

Xander Schauffele won here two years ago and is playing the most consistent golf on the PGA Tour this season.

Sam Burns has been playing great pretty much everywhere these days, but few people seem to be noticing.

Patrick Cantlay is the horse-for-course play here and had his best start since Februry at the US Open.

Tom Kim had a rough Sunday at the US Open, but he's been playing himself into much better form of late.

2024 Travelers Championship betting odds: Outright winner