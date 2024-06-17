2024 Travelers Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Travelers Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

June 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Patrick Cantlay at the 2021 BMW Championship
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Travelers Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, welcoming 72 world-class players to the 28th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Travelers Championship brings the PGA Tour's Signature schedule to a close near Hartford at a well-supported event. With a post-major hangover for pretty much every top player in the field, who will step up to win?

2024 Travelers Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Travelers Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 15to-2, with Xander Schauffele at 8-to-1.

Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are on 16-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Travelers Championship betting picks and first looks

Xander Schauffele won here two years ago and is playing the most consistent golf on the PGA Tour this season.

Sam Burns has been playing great pretty much everywhere these days, but few people seem to be noticing.

Patrick Cantlay is the horse-for-course play here and had his best start since Februry at the US Open.

Tom Kim had a rough Sunday at the US Open, but he's been playing himself into much better form of late.

2024 Travelers Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 450
Rory McIlroy 750
Xander Schauffele 800
Collin Morikawa 1600
Ludvig Aberg 1600
Patrick Cantlay 2000
Viktor Hovland 2200
Sahith Theegala 3000
Tommy Fleetwood 3300
Tony Finau 3500
Justin Thomas 4000
Russell Henley 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Brian Harman 4500
Corey Conners 5000
Jordan Spieth 5000
Keegan Bradley 5000
Matt Fitzpatrick 5000
Max Homa 5000
Tom Kim 5000
Sepp Straka 5500
Sungjae Im 5500
Byeong-Hun An 6000
Shane Lowry 6000
Wyndham Clark 6000
Adam Scott 6500
Billy Horschel 6500
Cameron Young 6500
Denny McCarthy 6500
Si Woo Kim 6500
Will Zalatoris 6500
Jason Day 7000
Akhshay Bhatia 8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8000
Harris English 8000
J.T. Poston 8000
Tom Hoge 8000
Mackenzie Hughes 10000
Michael Thorbjornsen 10000
Robert MacIntyre 10000
Stephan Jaeger 10000
Thomas Detry 10000
Austin Eckroat 11000
Ben Griffin 11000
Chris Kirk 11000
Lucas Glover 11000
Matthieu Pavon 11000
Taylor Pendrith 11000
Adam Hadwin 12500
Justin Rose 12500
Kurt Kitayama 12500
Nick Dunlap 12500
Rickie Fowler 15000
Taylor Moore 15000
Victor Perez 15000
Adam Svensson 17500
Lee Hodges 17500
Nick Taylor 17500
Andrew Putnam 20000
Cam Davis 20000
Davis Riley 20000
Emiliano Grillo 20000
Eric Cole 20000
Patrick Rodgers 20000
Seamus Power 20000
Webb Simpson 20000
Adam Schenk 25000
Brendon Todd 25000
Jake Knapp 25000
Christopher Gotterup 30000
Peter Malnati 50000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.