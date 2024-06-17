2024 Travelers Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Travelers Championship is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Travelers Championship rankings.

The Travelers Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour follows up on a major championship with its now traditional follow-up in New England. The Travelers is a great, well-supported event on a course that can give up low scores. However, big misses can be penalized on a fairly tight course.

2024 Travelers Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Xander Schauffele: Xander has won here in recent memory, seems to like the tournament and had yet another top-10 week on a big stage.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler seemed off for the first several days of the US Open, like a guy who felt uncomfortable at Pinehurst No. 2. The weekend was better.

3. Rory McIlroy: What can you say? The guy had the US Open on his Spider, and he let it slip out of his grasp. How he comes back from that is very much uncertain.

4. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has long liked TPC River Highlands and challenged a sub-60 score here as an amateur. Enjoyed a great week at Pinehurst amid a crummy season.

5. Ludvig Aberg: Ludvig got caught making some bad decisions on No. 13 on Saturday, and that cost him a chance at a first major title. He's a quick learner.

6. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been tremendous for three months, and this is a venue that should reward his tremendous ballstriking.

7. Tony Finau: Finau had himself yet another great week, continuing a run of them, and he seems to walk out of Pinehurst with his head held high.

8. Sam Burns: Burns continues to rediscover the form of a guy that was thought not long ago to be in the top five in the world.

9. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood may not win in America, but he is consistently putting himself in a good position on the leaderboard.

10. Matthieu Pavon: Pavon is on this list as much as a sign of respect for what the guy did last week. He didn't back down, didn't choke. He played great. Kudos.