2024 Wells Fargo Championship: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

May 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., welcoming 69 world-class players to the 22nd event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Wells Fargo Championship is a Signature event that also doubles as a lead-in to the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.

Wyndham Clark is the defending champion, leading the field this week, which includes 43 of the world top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Xander Schauffele, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 16-to-1.

The defending champion Clark and Patrick Cantlay are on 16-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship betting picks and first looks

Max Homa is a two-time event winner, once at this venue, and has been playing solid golf.

Wyndham Clark is thriving this year, and he's been excellent outside of the Masters.

Akshay Bhatia has been enjoying a great season, is now a two-time winner and can definitely win this event.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 700
Xander Schauffele 1000
Patrick Cantlay 1600
Wyndham Clark 1600
Collin Morikawa 2000
Max Homa 2000
Tommy Fleetwood 2500
Cameron Young 2500
Viktor Hovland 3000
Hideki Matsuyama 3000
Sahith Theegala 3000
Justin Thomas 2500
Matt Fitzpatrick 3500
Will Zalatoris 3500
Tony Finau 3500
Byeong Hun An 4000
Si Woo Kim 4000
Alex Noren 4000
Jordan Spieth 5000
Russell Henley 5000
Akshay Bhatia 5000
Jason Day 5000
Adam Scott 5000
Sungjae Im 5000
Brian Harman 5000
Rickie Fowler 5000
Corey Conners 6000
Shane Lowry 6000
Sam Burns 6000
Stephan Jaeger 6000
Sepp Straka 6000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6000
Harris English 6000
Chris Kirk 6000
Keegan Bradley 6000
Billy Horschel 6000
Denny McCarthy 6000
Adam Schenk 6000
Tom Kim 8000
Tom Hoge 8000
Lucas Glover 8000
Kurt Kitayama 8000
J.T. Poston 8000
Matthieu Pavon 10000
Austin Eckroat 10000
Taylor Moore 10000
Adam Hadwin 10000
Taylor Pendrith 10000
Eric Cole 12500
Cam Davis 12500
Andrew Putnam 12500
Brendon Todd 12500
Mackenzie Hughes 12500
Patrick Rodgers 12500
Justin Rose 15000
Emiliano Grillo 15000
Nick Taylor 15000
Jake Knapp 12500
Seamus Power 20000
Webb Simpson 20000
Adam Svensson 20000
Lee Hodges 25000
Nick Dunlap 25000
Gary Woodland 30000
Matt Kuchar 30000
Kevin Tway 30000
Peter Malnati 30000
Ben Kohles 30000
Grayson Murray 50000

