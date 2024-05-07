2024 Wells Fargo Championship: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., welcoming 69 world-class players to the 22nd event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Wells Fargo Championship is a Signature event that also doubles as a lead-in to the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.
Wyndham Clark is the defending champion, leading the field this week, which includes 43 of the world top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Rory McIlroy is betting favorite
The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
Xander Schauffele, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 16-to-1.
The defending champion Clark and Patrick Cantlay are on 16-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship betting picks and first looks
Max Homa is a two-time event winner, once at this venue, and has been playing solid golf.
Wyndham Clark is thriving this year, and he's been excellent outside of the Masters.
Akshay Bhatia has been enjoying a great season, is now a two-time winner and can definitely win this event.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|700
|Xander Schauffele
|1000
|Patrick Cantlay
|1600
|Wyndham Clark
|1600
|Collin Morikawa
|2000
|Max Homa
|2000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2500
|Cameron Young
|2500
|
|Viktor Hovland
|3000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3000
|Sahith Theegala
|3000
|Justin Thomas
|2500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|3500
|Will Zalatoris
|3500
|Tony Finau
|3500
|Byeong Hun An
|4000
|
|Si Woo Kim
|4000
|Alex Noren
|4000
|Jordan Spieth
|5000
|Russell Henley
|5000
|Akshay Bhatia
|5000
|Jason Day
|5000
|Adam Scott
|5000
|Sungjae Im
|5000
|
|Brian Harman
|5000
|Rickie Fowler
|5000
|Corey Conners
|6000
|Shane Lowry
|6000
|Sam Burns
|6000
|Stephan Jaeger
|6000
|Sepp Straka
|6000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|6000
|
|Harris English
|6000
|Chris Kirk
|6000
|Keegan Bradley
|6000
|Billy Horschel
|6000
|Denny McCarthy
|6000
|Adam Schenk
|6000
|Tom Kim
|8000
|Tom Hoge
|8000
|
|Lucas Glover
|8000
|Kurt Kitayama
|8000
|J.T. Poston
|8000
|Matthieu Pavon
|10000
|Austin Eckroat
|10000
|Taylor Moore
|10000
|Adam Hadwin
|10000
|Taylor Pendrith
|10000
|Eric Cole
|12500
|Cam Davis
|12500
|Andrew Putnam
|12500
|Brendon Todd
|12500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|12500
|Patrick Rodgers
|12500
|Justin Rose
|15000
|Emiliano Grillo
|15000
|Nick Taylor
|15000
|Jake Knapp
|12500
|Seamus Power
|20000
|Webb Simpson
|20000
|Adam Svensson
|20000
|Lee Hodges
|25000
|Nick Dunlap
|25000
|Gary Woodland
|30000
|Matt Kuchar
|30000
|Kevin Tway
|30000
|Peter Malnati
|30000
|Ben Kohles
|30000
|Grayson Murray
|50000