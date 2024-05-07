2024 Wells Fargo Championship: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., welcoming 69 world-class players to the 22nd event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Wells Fargo Championship is a Signature event that also doubles as a lead-in to the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.

Wyndham Clark is the defending champion, leading the field this week, which includes 43 of the world top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Xander Schauffele, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 16-to-1.

The defending champion Clark and Patrick Cantlay are on 16-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship betting picks and first looks

Max Homa is a two-time event winner, once at this venue, and has been playing solid golf.

Wyndham Clark is thriving this year, and he's been excellent outside of the Masters.

Akshay Bhatia has been enjoying a great season, is now a two-time winner and can definitely win this event.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds: Outright winner