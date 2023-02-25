2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., from March 2-5, 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
Arnold Palmer Invitational is the second event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing, played in Palm Beach Gardens near the former home of the PGA of America.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots determined by an 18-hole event on Monday.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Mark Hubbard and Harrison Endycott are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Wednesday.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Pierceson Coody
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Kamaiu Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Greg Koch
- Martin Laird
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 3. Rory Mcilroy
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Will Zalatoris
- 8. Max Homa
- 9. Justin Thomas
- 10. Collin Morikawa
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 12. Tony Finau
- 13. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 14. Sam Burns
- 15. Tom Kim
- 16. Cameron Young
- 17. Jordan Spieth
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Billy Horschel
- 20. Shane Lowry
- 21. Keegan Bradley
- 22. Hideki Matsuyama
- 24. Tommy Fleetwood
- 25. Tyrrell Hatton
- 26. Brian Harman
- 28. Seamus Power
- 29. Tom Hoge
- 30. Sahith Theegala
- 31. Sepp Straka
- 32. Ryan Fox
- 33. Russell Henley
- 34. Justin Rose
- 36. Adam Scott
- 37. Corey Conners
- 38. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 39. Aaron Wise
- 40. Alex Noren
- 41. Kevin Kisner
- 42. Si Woo Kim
- 44. Keith Mitchell
- 45. Kurt Kitayama
- 46. Jason Day
- 47. Min Woo Lee
- 48. Chris Kirk
- 49. Lucas Herbert