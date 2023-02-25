2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings
The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., from March 2-5, 2023.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

Arnold Palmer Invitational is the second event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing, played in Palm Beach Gardens near the former home of the PGA of America.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots determined by an 18-hole event on Monday.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Mark Hubbard and Harrison Endycott are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Wednesday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field

Top 50 players in 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field

  • 1. Jon Rahm
  • 2. Scottie Scheffler
  • 3. Rory Mcilroy
  • 4. Patrick Cantlay
  • 6. Xander Schauffele
  • 7. Will Zalatoris
  • 8. Max Homa
  • 9. Justin Thomas
  • 10. Collin Morikawa
  • 11. Viktor Hovland
  • 12. Tony Finau
  • 13. Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 14. Sam Burns
  • 15. Tom Kim
  • 16. Cameron Young
  • 17. Jordan Spieth
  • 18. Sungjae Im
  • 19. Billy Horschel
  • 20. Shane Lowry
  • 21. Keegan Bradley
  • 22. Hideki Matsuyama
  • 24. Tommy Fleetwood
  • 25. Tyrrell Hatton
  • 26. Brian Harman
  • 28. Seamus Power
  • 29. Tom Hoge
  • 30. Sahith Theegala
  • 31. Sepp Straka
  • 32. Ryan Fox
  • 33. Russell Henley
  • 34. Justin Rose
  • 36. Adam Scott
  • 37. Corey Conners
  • 38. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
  • 39. Aaron Wise
  • 40. Alex Noren
  • 41. Kevin Kisner
  • 42. Si Woo Kim
  • 44. Keith Mitchell
  • 45. Kurt Kitayama
  • 46. Jason Day
  • 47. Min Woo Lee
  • 48. Chris Kirk
  • 49. Lucas Herbert

