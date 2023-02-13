2023 The Genesis Invitational expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 The Genesis Invitational rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 The Genesis Invitational preview

The Genesis Invitational is this week, and the PGA Tour moves back to Los Angeles for Tiger's event at perhaps the best course on Tour.

This is the second full-field designated event in a row, with 40 of the world top 50 competing for a $20 million purse at TPC Scottsdale. This is another huge week.

2023 The Genesis Invitational rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm hasn't had enough to get the job done the last two Sundays he's contended, but he continues to find himself there.

2. Rory McIlroy: Rory did not have his best week at Phoenix, but his game should generally play well at Riviera.

3. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler repeated as Phoenix champion, and he said he did it without his best stuff on Sunday. That 65 to close looked darn well managed to me.

4. Max Homa: Homa won here in a breakout victory, and he's so excited to be around Tiger.

5. Justin Thomas: Thomas posted another great finish in Phoenix, and that may be the spark he needs to get his season going.

6. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has a tremendous record at Riviera, though he didn't play well last year after losing Phoenix in a playoff.

7. Adam Scott: Scott is well-rested and coming to a place where he has won and loves.

8. Xander Schauffele: Xander is the best horse-for-course play this week, but he's never really been all that close to winning here.

9. Tony Finau: Finau did pretty well in a week that was kind of tricky for a lot of players, and he had this tournament in his hands two years ago.

10. Viktor Hovland: Hovland likes this place. He's been in the top five the last two years, and it kinda doesn't make sense.