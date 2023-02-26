2023 Puerto Rico Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Puerto Rico Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played Grand Reserve Golf Club, in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, from March 2-5, 2023.

The Puerto Rico Open field is headlined by the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Ryan Armour, Carl Yuan and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 19th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Puerto Rico Open is the opposite-field event played against the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which will unfold in Orlando.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots determined by an 18-hole event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Frank Lickliter II and Jonathan Kaye are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Puerto Rico Open field

Anders Albertson

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Sangmoon Bae

Erik Barnes

Ricky Barnes

Cameron Beckman

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Jonas Blixt

Jason Bohn

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Robi Calvesbert

Chad Campbell

Rafael Campos

Tim Cantwell

Ben Carr

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

K.J. Choi

Daniel Chopra

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

Brian Davis

Roberto Díaz

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Derek Ernst

Matt Every

Edward Figueroa

Carlos Franco

Tommy Gainey

Robert Gamez

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Noah Goodwin

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Bill Haas

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Brandon Harkins

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Ryuji Imada

Richard Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Derek Lamely

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

George McNeill

Jesse Mueller

Grayson Murray

Chris Nido

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Jeff Overton

Cameron Percy

Carl Pettersson

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Ted Potter, Jr.

John Rollins

Kevin Roy

Diego Saavedra-Davila

Matti Schmid

Hiram Silfa

Austin Smotherman

Kevin Stadler

Stephen Stallings Jr.

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Steve Stricker

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Omar Uresti

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Duffy Waldorf

Nick Watney

Boo Weekley

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Jiri Zuska

Top 50 players in 2023 Puerto Rico Open field

There are no top-50 players in this tournament field.