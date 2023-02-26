2023 Puerto Rico Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Puerto Rico Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played Grand Reserve Golf Club, in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, from March 2-5, 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open field is headlined by the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Ryan Armour, Carl Yuan and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 19th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Puerto Rico Open is the opposite-field event played against the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which will unfold in Orlando.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots determined by an 18-hole event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Frank Lickliter II and Jonathan Kaye are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Puerto Rico Open field
- Anders Albertson
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Sangmoon Bae
- Erik Barnes
- Ricky Barnes
- Cameron Beckman
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Jonas Blixt
- Jason Bohn
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Robi Calvesbert
- Chad Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Tim Cantwell
- Ben Carr
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Daniel Chopra
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- MJ Daffue
- Brian Davis
- Roberto Díaz
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Derek Ernst
- Matt Every
- Edward Figueroa
- Carlos Franco
- Tommy Gainey
- Robert Gamez
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Noah Goodwin
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Bill Haas
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Brandon Harkins
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Ryuji Imada
- Richard Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Derek Lamely
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- George McNeill
- Jesse Mueller
- Grayson Murray
- Chris Nido
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Jeff Overton
- Cameron Percy
- Carl Pettersson
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- John Rollins
- Kevin Roy
- Diego Saavedra-Davila
- Matti Schmid
- Hiram Silfa
- Austin Smotherman
- Kevin Stadler
- Stephen Stallings Jr.
- Kyle Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Steve Stricker
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Omar Uresti
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Duffy Waldorf
- Nick Watney
- Boo Weekley
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Jiri Zuska
Top 50 players in 2023 Puerto Rico Open field
There are no top-50 players in this tournament field.