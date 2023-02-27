2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

02/27/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)


The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlado, Fla., welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is a huge tournament this year. It likely has its best-ever field, with 44 of the world top 50 playing.

Bay Hill is going to be very tough this week. It's supposed to be both hot and windy all week long, making more difficult an already difficult golf course.

2023 Puerto Rico Open: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

2023 Puerto Rico Open: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet

Jon Rahm is betting favorite

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 9-to-1.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is 10-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa are at 20-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year before the price doubles on March 1!

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational first looks

Scheffler feels an obvious play this week, along with Tony Finau.

You have to play Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Keith Mitchell as horse-for-course plays that could win.

Keep going with Ben An.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 650
Rory McIlroy 900
Scottie Scheffler 1000
Collin Morikawa 2000
Max Homa 2000
Justin Thomas 2200
Patrick Cantlay 2200
Tony Finau 2200
Will Zalatoris 2200
Xander Schauffele 2200
Jason Day 3300
Matt Fitzpatrick 3300
Viktor Hovland 3300
Sungjae Im 3500
Jordan Spieth 4000
Tyrrell Hatton 4000
Sam Burns 4500
Cameron Young 5000
Chris Kirk 5500
Keith Mitchell 5500
Tom Kim 5500
Sahith Theegala 6000
Shane Lowry 6500
Hideki Matsuyama 7000
Corey Conners 7500
Keegan Bradley 8000
Tommy Fleetwood 8000
Adam Scott 8500
Justin Rose 8500
Rickie Fowler 8500
Billy Horschel 10000
Gary Woodland 10000
Seamus Power 10000
Aaron Wise 11000
Adam Hadwin 11000
Si Woo Kim 11000
Taylor Montgomery 11000
Wyndham Clark 11000
Alex Noren 12500
Lucas Herbert 12500
Luke List 12500
Min Woo Lee 12500
Nick Taylor 12500
Tom Hoge 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 13500
Adrian Meronk 15000
Harris English 15000
Ryan Fox 15000
Thomas Detry 15000
Beau Hossler 17500
Brian Harman 17500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 17500
Russell Henley 17500
Taylor Pendrith 17500
Byeong-Hun An 20000
Cameron Davis 20000
J J Spaun 20000
Lee Hodges 20000
Patrick Rodgers 20000
Sam Ryder 20000
Sepp Straka 20000
Adam Svensson 22500
Danny Willett 22500
Emiliano Grillo 22500
Hayden Buckley 22500
Joel Dahmen 22500
Justin Suh 22500
Kurt Kitayama 22500
Robby Shelton 22500
Alex Smalley 25000
Andrew Putnam 25000
Ben Taylor 25000
Davis Riley 25000
Eric Cole 25000
Francesco Molinari 25000
Joseph Bramlett 25000
Taylor Moore 25000
David Lipsky 30000
Brendon Todd 35000
Scott Stallings 35000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.