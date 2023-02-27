2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlado, Fla., welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is a huge tournament this year. It likely has its best-ever field, with 44 of the world top 50 playing.

Bay Hill is going to be very tough this week. It's supposed to be both hot and windy all week long, making more difficult an already difficult golf course.

Jon Rahm is betting favorite

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 9-to-1.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is 10-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa are at 20-to-1.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational first looks

Scheffler feels an obvious play this week, along with Tony Finau.

You have to play Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Keith Mitchell as horse-for-course plays that could win.

Keep going with Ben An.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Outright winner