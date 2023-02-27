2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Puerto Rico Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

2023 Puerto Rico Open: Past Results

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational and 2023 Puerto Rico Open, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in Florida for the Arnold Palmer Invitational and in Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Open. The API features an incredible field with a designated purse, so the short list of picks is easy. Puerto Rico? Not so much.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational One and Done picks

Rory McIlroy: A horse-for-course play for sure.

Scottie Scheffler: The defending champion here just won in Phoenix.

Matt Fitzpatrick: The other big horse-for-course play of the week, and the best outside the big three.

Chris Kirk: Kirk was a great fit last week and may arguably be a better one this week.

My pick this week is Matt Fitzpatrick.

2023 Puerto Rico Open One and Done picks

Erik van Rooyen: EVR is turning the corner a bit, and he should play well here.

Ted Potter, Jr.: If you want a random horse-for-course play, here's our guy.

Ben Martin: Martin almost won in the DR last year in an event with a similar field, so he's worth a consideration.

Cameron Percy: Coming off a T-12 last week, Percy has a pair of sevenths here in the last five years.

My pick this week is Cameron Percy.

