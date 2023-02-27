2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

2023 Puerto Rico Open: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

Here are our 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational preview

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is this week, and the PGA Tour moves back to Orlando for the Palmer tribute event. The weather is supposed to be insane all week, so take caution.

This is the third full-field designated event, with 44 of the world top 50 competing for a $20 million purse at Bay Hill. This is another huge week.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: Rory was mediocre, as usual, at Riviera, but this is a venue where he has seen success.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the defending champion here, and he should be able to handle any nasty wind this week.

3. Jon Rahm: Rahm is clearly the best player on the planet, but his relative lack of experience here does matter.

4. Max Homa: Homa was second in his last start, and he did finish in the top 10 here two years ago.

5. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz is a huge horse-for-course play here, and it seems like things might be coming together for the US Open champ.

6. Chris Kirk: At this point, Kirk is really hard to ignore. He just won at Honda, and his record here is superb.

7. Justin Thomas: Thomas is hanging around in tournaments, and he just needs one big week to pop off.

8. Viktor Hovland: Hovland should actually make sense here. The rough will probably be out of control, mitigating the value of short game to anyone.

9. Tony Finau: Finau is hanging around the top 10-20 every time he plays, and his driving should come in handy this week.

10. Keith Mitchell: Mitchell is a horse-for-course play this week, but he's also just playing great golf.