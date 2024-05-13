2024 PGA Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 PGA Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the PGA Championship, which is the second men's major championship of the year. Valhalla hosts for the fourth time, with a strong, albeit short, pedigree of winners. The players should be able to largely get what they want here, though the Nicklaus design offers some challenging putting surfaces.

2024 PGA Championship One and Done picks

Scottie Scheffler: If you somehow havent't used Scottie yet, there is some trepidation now as he's been in a life-changing layoff.

Ludvig Aberg: Aberg would have been a pretty easy pick a few weeks ago, but the knee injury makes it a little more complicated now.

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has been a strong player here over the years and a winner, too, at Valhalla in 2014.

Brooks Koepka: Koepka is a three-time PGA winner, the defending champion and just won on LIV.

My pick this week is Rory McIlroy.

