2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

April 29, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, welcoming 156 world-class players to the 19th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is a Dallas-area event honoring the owner of the longest winning streak in PGA Tour history, Byron Nelson.

Jason Day is the defending champion, leading the field this week, which includes 10 of the world top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Jordan Spieth is betting favorite

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Jordan Spieth, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Si Woo Kim, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 16-to-1.

The defending champion Day is on 18-to-1 to start the week.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson betting picks and first looks

Zalatoris would fit the mold of winners here, assuming his putter holds up well.

Tom Hoge was playing great at Harbour Town until the 72nd hole and has been on a good run of late.

Sign me up for K.H. Lee, who has showed some encouraging signs of better golf in recent weeks.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jordan Spieth 1400
Si Woo Kim 1600
Jason Day 1800
Adam Scott 2000
Alex Noren 2200
Will Zalatoris 2200
Byeong-Hun An 2500
Keith Mitchell 2800
Min Woo Lee 2800
Stephan Jaeger 2800
Sungjae Im 2800
Tom Hoge 2800
Tom Kim 2800
Adam Schenk 3500
Thomas Detry 4000
K.H. Lee 4500
Mackenzie Hughes 4500
Maverick McNealy 4500
Mark Hubbard 5000
Patrick Rodgers 5000
Aaron Rai 5500
Beau Hossler 5500
Davis Thompson 5500
Seamus Power 5500
Taylor Montgomery 5500
Doug Ghim 6500
Ben Griffin 7000
Jake Knapp 7000
Kevin Yu 7000
Luke List 7000
C.T. Pan 7500
Peter Kuest 7500
Ryan Fox 7500
Alejandro Tosti 8000
Chan Kim 8000
Daniel Berger 8000
Thorbjorn Olesen 8000
Taylor Pendrith 8500
Garrick Higgo 9000
Joseph Bramlett 9000
Justin Lower 9000
Matt Kuchar 9000
Michael Kim 9000
Nate Lashley 9000
Sam Stevens 9000
Andrew Novak 10000
Cameron Champ 10000
Charley Hoffman 10000
Chesson Hadley 10000
Greyson Sigg 10000
Matti Schmid 10000
Max Greyserman 10000
Nick Dunlap 10000
Ryan Palmer 10000
Bud Cauley 11000
Chandler Phillips 11000
Jacob Bridgeman 11000
Jimmy Stanger 11000
Matt Wallace 11000
Robert MacIntyre 11000
Ryo Hisatsune 11000
S.H. Kim 11000
Sami Valimaki 11000
Carl Yuan 12500
Chad Ramey 12500
Christopher Gotterup 12500
J.J. Spaun 12500
Jhonattan Vegas 12500
Kevin Tway 12500
Martin Laird 12500
Nick Hardy 12500
Parker Coody 12500
Sam Ryder 12500
Vincent Norrman 12500
Alex Smalley 15000
Alexander Bjork 15000
Ben Martin 15000
Brice Garnett 15000
Davis Riley 15000
Hayden Springer 15000
Joel Dahmen 15000
Ryan Moore 15000
Dylan Wu 17500
Harry Hall 17500
Justin Suh 17500
Lanto Griffin 17500
Rico Hoey 17500
Ben Silverman 20000
Kevin Dougherty 20000
Vince Whaley 20000

