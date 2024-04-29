2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, welcoming 156 world-class players to the 19th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is a Dallas-area event honoring the owner of the longest winning streak in PGA Tour history, Byron Nelson.
Jason Day is the defending champion, leading the field this week, which includes 10 of the world top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Jordan Spieth is betting favorite
The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Jordan Spieth, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Si Woo Kim, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 16-to-1.
The defending champion Day is on 18-to-1 to start the week.
2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson betting picks and first looks
Zalatoris would fit the mold of winners here, assuming his putter holds up well.
Tom Hoge was playing great at Harbour Town until the 72nd hole and has been on a good run of late.
Sign me up for K.H. Lee, who has showed some encouraging signs of better golf in recent weeks.
2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jordan Spieth
|1400
|Si Woo Kim
|1600
|Jason Day
|1800
|Adam Scott
|2000
|Alex Noren
|2200
|Will Zalatoris
|2200
|Byeong-Hun An
|2500
|Keith Mitchell
|2800
|
|Min Woo Lee
|2800
|Stephan Jaeger
|2800
|Sungjae Im
|2800
|Tom Hoge
|2800
|Tom Kim
|2800
|Adam Schenk
|3500
|Thomas Detry
|4000
|K.H. Lee
|4500
|
|Mackenzie Hughes
|4500
|Maverick McNealy
|4500
|Mark Hubbard
|5000
|Patrick Rodgers
|5000
|Aaron Rai
|5500
|Beau Hossler
|5500
|Davis Thompson
|5500
|Seamus Power
|5500
|
|Taylor Montgomery
|5500
|Doug Ghim
|6500
|Ben Griffin
|7000
|Jake Knapp
|7000
|Kevin Yu
|7000
|Luke List
|7000
|C.T. Pan
|7500
|Peter Kuest
|7500
|
|Ryan Fox
|7500
|Alejandro Tosti
|8000
|Chan Kim
|8000
|Daniel Berger
|8000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|8000
|Taylor Pendrith
|8500
|Garrick Higgo
|9000
|Joseph Bramlett
|9000
|
|Justin Lower
|9000
|Matt Kuchar
|9000
|Michael Kim
|9000
|Nate Lashley
|9000
|Sam Stevens
|9000
|Andrew Novak
|10000
|Cameron Champ
|10000
|Charley Hoffman
|10000
|Chesson Hadley
|10000
|Greyson Sigg
|10000
|Matti Schmid
|10000
|Max Greyserman
|10000
|Nick Dunlap
|10000
|Ryan Palmer
|10000
|Bud Cauley
|11000
|Chandler Phillips
|11000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|11000
|Jimmy Stanger
|11000
|Matt Wallace
|11000
|Robert MacIntyre
|11000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|11000
|S.H. Kim
|11000
|Sami Valimaki
|11000
|Carl Yuan
|12500
|Chad Ramey
|12500
|Christopher Gotterup
|12500
|J.J. Spaun
|12500
|Jhonattan Vegas
|12500
|Kevin Tway
|12500
|Martin Laird
|12500
|Nick Hardy
|12500
|Parker Coody
|12500
|Sam Ryder
|12500
|Vincent Norrman
|12500
|Alex Smalley
|15000
|Alexander Bjork
|15000
|Ben Martin
|15000
|Brice Garnett
|15000
|Davis Riley
|15000
|Hayden Springer
|15000
|Joel Dahmen
|15000
|Ryan Moore
|15000
|Dylan Wu
|17500
|Harry Hall
|17500
|Justin Suh
|17500
|Lanto Griffin
|17500
|Rico Hoey
|17500
|Ben Silverman
|20000
|Kevin Dougherty
|20000
|Vince Whaley
|20000