2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field: A look at the PGA Tour players, their rankings

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 2-5, 2024.

The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour coming back to Texas for the first of two events honoring Texan greats, Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson alternate list is set for this week, with the first two names being James Hahn and Marty Dou, who are the first to get in the field based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $9.5 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field

Top 50 players in 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field