2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field: A look at the PGA Tour players, their rankings

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 2-5, 2024.
The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour coming back to Texas for the first of two events honoring Texan greats, Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson alternate list is set for this week, with the first two names being James Hahn and Marty Dou, who are the first to get in the field based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $9.5 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
|PLAYER
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Aaron Baddeley
|Paul Barjon
|Erik Barnes
|Daniel Berger
|Alexander Björk
|Zac Blair
|
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Wesley Bryan
|Hayden Buckley
|Bronson Burgoon
|Jorge Campillo
|Rafael Campos
|
|Bud Cauley
|Cameron Champ
|Kevin Chappell
|Stewart Cink
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|Austin Cook
|Trace Crowe
|
|Joel Dahmen
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Kevin Dougherty
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Nick Dunlap
|Nico Echavarria
|Harrison Endycott
|
|Patrick Fishburn
|Ryan Fox
|Wilson Furr
|Brice Garnett
|Doug Ghim
|Chris Gotterup
|Max Greyserman
|Cody Gribble
|
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Scott Gutschewski
|Chesson Hadley
|Jr. Hale
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Rico Hoey
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Jarred Jeter
|Zach Johnson
|Sung Kang
|Chan Kim
|Kris Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Kevin Kisner
|Patton Kizzire
|Jake Knapp
|Ben Kohles
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Kuchar
|Peter Kuest
|Martin Laird
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|Nicholas Lindheim
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Robert MacIntyre
|Ben Martin
|Ryan McCormick
|Maverick McNealy
|Mac Meissner
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|David Nyfjall
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Taylor Pendrith
|Raul Pereda
|Chandler Phillips
|Seamus Power
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sam Ryder
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Adam Scott
|Taiga Semikawa
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|David Skinns
|Roger Sloan
|Alex Smalley
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Hayden Springer
|Jimmy Stanger
|Sam Stevens
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Josh Teater
|Davis Thompson
|Alejandro Tosti
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Sami Valimaki
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Richy Werenski
|Vince Whaley
|Tom Whitney
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Norman Xiong
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|20
|Jordan Spieth
|22
|Jason Day
|23
|Tom Kim
|30
|Will Zalatoris
|32
|Min Woo Lee
|40
|Byeong Hun An
|42
|Sungjae Im
|43
|Stephan Jaeger
|45
|Si Woo Kim
|47
|Adam Schenk