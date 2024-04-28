2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field: A look at the PGA Tour players, their rankings
CMC PGA Tour

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field: A look at the PGA Tour players, their rankings

April 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 2-5, 2024.

The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour coming back to Texas for the first of two events honoring Texan greats, Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson alternate list is set for this week, with the first two names being James Hahn and Marty Dou, who are the first to get in the field based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $9.5 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Bronson Burgoon
Jorge Campillo
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Harrison Endycott
Patrick Fishburn
Ryan Fox
Wilson Furr
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Scott Gutschewski
Chesson Hadley
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Jarred Jeter
Zach Johnson
Sung Kang
Chan Kim
Kris Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Peter Kuest
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Robert MacIntyre
Ben Martin
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
David Nyfjall
Thorbjørn Olesen
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Raul Pereda
Chandler Phillips
Seamus Power
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Adam Scott
Taiga Semikawa
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Davis Thompson
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Sami Valimaki
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Richy Werenski
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field

RANK PLAYER
20 Jordan Spieth
22 Jason Day
23 Tom Kim
30 Will Zalatoris
32 Min Woo Lee
40 Byeong Hun An
42 Sungjae Im
43 Stephan Jaeger
45 Si Woo Kim
47 Adam Schenk

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.