2024 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Masters Tournament will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned major championship event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., welcoming 88-plus world-class players to the 17th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Masters Tournament is first men's major of the year, with a fascinating history, a familiar course and a mile post in what has been a strange year so far.
Jon Rahm is defending champion, leading the 13-player LIV Golf contingent. However, only three players in Masters history have ever gone back-to-back at Augusta National.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
GNN Members-Only Tools
- JOIN NOW!
- PGA Tour results database
- Cheat Sheet
- PGA Tour top-15 trends
- Short-term model
- Quality Strokes Gained
- Strokes gained by round
- Course fit: Player vs. course
- Course fit: Course comparison
- SG:T2G trends
- SG:T2G variance
- Strokes gained by grass
- Strokes gained by course length
- Strokes gained by par
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2024 Masters Tournament betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Masters Tournament field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 19-to-4 (+475) betting odds.
Rory McIlroy is next best at 12-to-1, with Jon Rahm at 14-to-1.
Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele are each on 18-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Masters Tournament betting picks and first looks
Scottie Scheffler is the best player on the planet by far, and it really just comes down to putting for him.
Wyndham Clark has been brilliant this year, and he seems to thrive against great fields.
Hideki Matsuyama won at Riviera, which is typically an indicator of Augusta National success.
Si Woo Kim is having a tremendous statistical year, and he would be a fascinating longshot to back this week.
2024 Masters Tournament betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|475
|Rory McIlroy
|1200
|Jon Rahm
|1400
|Brooks Koepka
|1800
|Xander Schauffele
|1800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2500
|Jordan Spieth
|2500
|Wyndham Clark
|3000
|
|Joaquin Niemann
|3000
|Ludvig Aberg
|3300
|Cameron Smith
|3300
|Viktor Hovland
|3500
|Dustin Johnson
|3500
|Will Zalatoris
|3500
|Patrick Cantlay
|4000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|4000
|
|Justin Thomas
|4000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|4500
|Collin Morikawa
|4500
|Tony Finau
|5000
|Shane Lowry
|5500
|Sahith Theegala
|5500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|6000
|Cameron Young
|6000
|
|Max Homa
|6500
|Sam Burns
|7000
|Jason Day
|7500
|Brian Harman
|7500
|Corey Conners
|8000
|Russell Henley
|8000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|9000
|Si Woo Kim
|9000
|
|Min Woo Lee
|9000
|Sungjae Im
|11000
|Tom Kim
|11000
|Patrick Reed
|11000
|Tiger Woods
|12500
|Justin Rose
|13500
|Adam Scott
|13500
|Byeong Hun An
|15000
|
|Rickie Fowler
|15000
|Nick Taylor
|16500
|Harris English
|17500
|Nick Dunlap
|20000
|Sergio Garcia
|20000
|Stephan Jaeger
|20000
|Adrian Meronk
|20000
|Phil Mickelson
|20000
|Matthieu Pavon
|20000
|Keegan Bradley
|22500
|Chris Kirk
|22500
|Jake Knapp
|22500
|J.T. Poston
|22500
|Sepp Straka
|22500
|Erik van Rooyen
|22500
|Eric Cole
|25000
|Bubba Watson
|25000
|Ryan Fox
|27500
|Adam Hadwin
|27500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|27500
|Kurt Kitayama
|27500
|Peter Malnati
|30000
|Denny McCarthy
|30000
|Taylor Moore
|30000
|Gary Woodland
|30000
|Cameron Davis
|32500
|Austin Eckroat
|32500
|Emiliano Grillo
|32500
|Luke List
|32500
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|35000
|Lucas Glover
|40000
|Adam Schenk
|40000
|Charl Schwartzel
|40000
|Danny Willett
|50000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|75000
|Lee Hodges
|75000
|Zach Johnson
|75000
|Christo Lamprecht
|100000
|Grayson Murray
|100000
|Camilo Villegas
|100000
|Neal Shipley
|125000
|Stewart Hagestad
|150000
|Jasper Stubbs
|150000
|Santiago De la Fuente
|200000
|Fred Couples
|500000
|Vijay Singh
|500000
|Mike Weir
|500000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|1000000