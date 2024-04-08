2024 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Masters Tournament will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned major championship event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., welcoming 88-plus world-class players to the 17th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Masters Tournament is first men's major of the year, with a fascinating history, a familiar course and a mile post in what has been a strange year so far.

Jon Rahm is defending champion, leading the 13-player LIV Golf contingent. However, only three players in Masters history have ever gone back-to-back at Augusta National.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Masters Tournament betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Masters Tournament field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 19-to-4 (+475) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best at 12-to-1, with Jon Rahm at 14-to-1.

Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele are each on 18-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Masters Tournament betting picks and first looks

Scottie Scheffler is the best player on the planet by far, and it really just comes down to putting for him.

Wyndham Clark has been brilliant this year, and he seems to thrive against great fields.

Hideki Matsuyama won at Riviera, which is typically an indicator of Augusta National success.

Si Woo Kim is having a tremendous statistical year, and he would be a fascinating longshot to back this week.

