2024 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

April 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Masters Tournament will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned major championship event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., welcoming 88-plus world-class players to the 17th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Masters Tournament is first men's major of the year, with a fascinating history, a familiar course and a mile post in what has been a strange year so far.

Jon Rahm is defending champion, leading the 13-player LIV Golf contingent. However, only three players in Masters history have ever gone back-to-back at Augusta National.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Masters Tournament betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Masters Tournament field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 19-to-4 (+475) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best at 12-to-1, with Jon Rahm at 14-to-1.

Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele are each on 18-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Masters Tournament betting picks and first looks

Scottie Scheffler is the best player on the planet by far, and it really just comes down to putting for him.

Wyndham Clark has been brilliant this year, and he seems to thrive against great fields.

Hideki Matsuyama won at Riviera, which is typically an indicator of Augusta National success.

Si Woo Kim is having a tremendous statistical year, and he would be a fascinating longshot to back this week.

2024 Masters Tournament betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 475
Rory McIlroy 1200
Jon Rahm 1400
Brooks Koepka 1800
Xander Schauffele 1800
Hideki Matsuyama 2500
Jordan Spieth 2500
Wyndham Clark 3000
Joaquin Niemann 3000
Ludvig Aberg 3300
Cameron Smith 3300
Viktor Hovland 3500
Dustin Johnson 3500
Will Zalatoris 3500
Patrick Cantlay 4000
Bryson DeChambeau 4000
Justin Thomas 4000
Matt Fitzpatrick 4500
Collin Morikawa 4500
Tony Finau 5000
Shane Lowry 5500
Sahith Theegala 5500
Tommy Fleetwood 6000
Cameron Young 6000
Max Homa 6500
Sam Burns 7000
Jason Day 7500
Brian Harman 7500
Corey Conners 8000
Russell Henley 8000
Tyrrell Hatton 9000
Si Woo Kim 9000
Min Woo Lee 9000
Sungjae Im 11000
Tom Kim 11000
Patrick Reed 11000
Tiger Woods 12500
Justin Rose 13500
Adam Scott 13500
Byeong Hun An 15000
Rickie Fowler 15000
Nick Taylor 16500
Harris English 17500
Nick Dunlap 20000
Sergio Garcia 20000
Stephan Jaeger 20000
Adrian Meronk 20000
Phil Mickelson 20000
Matthieu Pavon 20000
Keegan Bradley 22500
Chris Kirk 22500
Jake Knapp 22500
J.T. Poston 22500
Sepp Straka 22500
Erik van Rooyen 22500
Eric Cole 25000
Bubba Watson 25000
Ryan Fox 27500
Adam Hadwin 27500
Nicolai Hojgaard 27500
Kurt Kitayama 27500
Peter Malnati 30000
Denny McCarthy 30000
Taylor Moore 30000
Gary Woodland 30000
Cameron Davis 32500
Austin Eckroat 32500
Emiliano Grillo 32500
Luke List 32500
Thorbjorn Olesen 35000
Lucas Glover 40000
Adam Schenk 40000
Charl Schwartzel 40000
Danny Willett 50000
Ryo Hisatsune 75000
Lee Hodges 75000
Zach Johnson 75000
Christo Lamprecht 100000
Grayson Murray 100000
Camilo Villegas 100000
Neal Shipley 125000
Stewart Hagestad 150000
Jasper Stubbs 150000
Santiago De la Fuente 200000
Fred Couples 500000
Vijay Singh 500000
Mike Weir 500000
Jose Maria Olazabal 1000000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.