Which LIV Golf players are in the 2024 Masters Tournament field? Who’s in and out from last year

The 2024 Masters Tournament field features 87 players (pending any withdrawals, as players are not replaced in the field), and approximately 15 percent of that field is made up of players who currently compete on LIV Golf.

In total, 13 LIV Golf players are among the invitees to Augusta National, with the club agreeing to invite any players who would have otherwise qualified for an invite based on shared criteria. Some players qualified as past Masters champions, who traditionally have been assured of an effective life invitation. Reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm falls under this category.

Some players qualified as winners of another of the three majors in the last five years. Reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka gets invited via this category (and others).

Players who were in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of 2023 or the week prior to the Masters earned an invite. Adrian Meronk got in through this criteria.

Any player who finished in the top 12 of last year's Masters or in the top four of the other three majors earned a spot as well.

Tyrrell Hatton was eligible to compete in the 2023 Tour Championship on the PGA Tour, and thus earned an invite despite going to LIV Golf.

In 2023, a total of 18 LIV Golf players were eligible for the Masters Tournament field. However, with many LIV Golf players falling outside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, a handful of LIV Golf players who made last year's field are not in for this year: Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen, Mito Pererira, Thomas Pieters and Harold Varner III.

All told, approximately one-fourth of LIV Golf's 54 players this season are in the Masters field, though that's likely to be the high water mark in any major this year -- depending on what the PGA of America chooses to do with the PGA Championship field.

