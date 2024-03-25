2024 Texas Children's Houston Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

March 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, welcoming 144-plus world-class players to the 13th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Texas Children's Houston Open is first event of a two-week run in Texas before the Masters, with this event back in the spring part of the schedule.

This tournament has produced some great winners, and Tony Finau is defending here from the fall of 2022.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 3-to-1 (+300) betting odds.

Wyndham Clark is next best at 14-to-1, with Will Zalatoris at 16-to-1.

Sahith Theegala is on 20-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open betting picks and first looks

Jake Knapp just won on the PGA Tour on a course not too dissimilar in style to this one, which rewards long drivers.

Tom Hoge has been playing great golf recently and is creeping around that top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Kurt Kitayama is a personal favorite to bet, and he's been in the top 20 in two of his last four starts.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 300
Wyndham Clark 1400
Will Zalatoris 1600
Sahith Theegala 2000
Tony Finau 2200
Jason Day 2500
Si Woo Kim 3000
Alex Noren 4000
Keith Mitchell 4000
Stephan Jaeger 4000
Tom Hoge 4500
Aaron Rai 5000
Beau Hossler 5000
Billy Horschel 5000
Jake Knapp 5000
Mackenzie Hughes 5000
Patrick Rodgers 5000
Thorbjorn Olesen 5000
Kurt Kitayama 5500
Doug Ghim 6000
Akshay Bhatia 7000
Ben Griffin 7000
Cameron Davis 7000
Luke List 7500
Davis Thompson 8000
Taylor Montgomery 8000
Taylor Moore 8000
Alex Smalley 9000
Daniel Berger 9000
Joel Dahmen 9000
K.H. Lee 9000
Robert MacIntyre 9000
Ryan Fox 9000
Thomas Detry 9000
Adam Svensson 10000
Chesson Hadley 10000
Joseph Bramlett 10000
Mark Hubbard 10000
Peter Malnati 10000
Sam Ryder 10000
Scott Stallings 10000
Taylor Pendrith 10000
Victor Perez 10000
Andrew Novak 11000
Cameron Champ 11000
Matt Wallace 11000
Alexander Bjork 12500
Ben Silverman 12500
Carl Yuan 12500
Carson Young 12500
Chan Kim 12500
Davis Riley 12500
Greyson Sigg 12500
Matti Schmid 12500
Sam Stevens 12500
Vincent Norrman 12500
Bud Cauley 15000
C.T. Pan 15000
Chandler Phillips 15000
Christopher Gotterup 15000
Garrick Higgo 15000
Gary Woodland 15000
Jhonattan Vegas 15000
Justin Suh 15000
Michael Kim 15000
Parker Coody 15000
Ryan Moore 15000
Vincent Whaley 15000
Brandon Wu 17500
Erik Barnes 17500
Hayden Springer 17500
Henrik Norlander 17500
J.J. Spaun 17500
Martin Laird 17500
Max Greyserman 17500
Nate Lashley 17500
Nick Hardy 17500
Ryan Palmer 17500
S.H. Kim 17500
Aaron Baddeley 20000
Chad Ramey 20000
Dylan Wu 20000
Jacob Bridgeman 20000
Jorge Campillo 20000
Justin Lower 20000
Nicholas Lindheim 20000
Padraig Harrington 20000
Rafael Campos 20000
Stewart Cink 20000
Tyler Duncan 20000

