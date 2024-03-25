2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, welcoming 144-plus world-class players to the 13th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Texas Children's Houston Open is first event of a two-week run in Texas before the Masters, with this event back in the spring part of the schedule.
This tournament has produced some great winners, and Tony Finau is defending here from the fall of 2022.
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 3-to-1 (+300) betting odds.
Wyndham Clark is next best at 14-to-1, with Will Zalatoris at 16-to-1.
Sahith Theegala is on 20-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Texas Children's Houston Open betting picks and first looks
Jake Knapp just won on the PGA Tour on a course not too dissimilar in style to this one, which rewards long drivers.
Tom Hoge has been playing great golf recently and is creeping around that top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Kurt Kitayama is a personal favorite to bet, and he's been in the top 20 in two of his last four starts.
2024 Texas Children's Houston Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|300
|Wyndham Clark
|1400
|Will Zalatoris
|1600
|Sahith Theegala
|2000
|Tony Finau
|2200
|Jason Day
|2500
|Si Woo Kim
|3000
|Alex Noren
|4000
|Keith Mitchell
|4000
|Stephan Jaeger
|4000
|Tom Hoge
|4500
|Aaron Rai
|5000
|Beau Hossler
|5000
|Billy Horschel
|5000
|Jake Knapp
|5000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|5000
|Patrick Rodgers
|5000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|5000
|Kurt Kitayama
|5500
|Doug Ghim
|6000
|Akshay Bhatia
|7000
|Ben Griffin
|7000
|Cameron Davis
|7000
|Luke List
|7500
|Davis Thompson
|8000
|Taylor Montgomery
|8000
|Taylor Moore
|8000
|Alex Smalley
|9000
|Daniel Berger
|9000
|Joel Dahmen
|9000
|K.H. Lee
|9000
|Robert MacIntyre
|9000
|Ryan Fox
|9000
|Thomas Detry
|9000
|Adam Svensson
|10000
|Chesson Hadley
|10000
|Joseph Bramlett
|10000
|Mark Hubbard
|10000
|Peter Malnati
|10000
|Sam Ryder
|10000
|Scott Stallings
|10000
|Taylor Pendrith
|10000
|Victor Perez
|10000
|Andrew Novak
|11000
|Cameron Champ
|11000
|Matt Wallace
|11000
|Alexander Bjork
|12500
|Ben Silverman
|12500
|Carl Yuan
|12500
|Carson Young
|12500
|Chan Kim
|12500
|Davis Riley
|12500
|Greyson Sigg
|12500
|Matti Schmid
|12500
|Sam Stevens
|12500
|Vincent Norrman
|12500
|Bud Cauley
|15000
|C.T. Pan
|15000
|Chandler Phillips
|15000
|Christopher Gotterup
|15000
|Garrick Higgo
|15000
|Gary Woodland
|15000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|15000
|Justin Suh
|15000
|Michael Kim
|15000
|Parker Coody
|15000
|Ryan Moore
|15000
|Vincent Whaley
|15000
|Brandon Wu
|17500
|Erik Barnes
|17500
|Hayden Springer
|17500
|Henrik Norlander
|17500
|J.J. Spaun
|17500
|Martin Laird
|17500
|Max Greyserman
|17500
|Nate Lashley
|17500
|Nick Hardy
|17500
|Ryan Palmer
|17500
|S.H. Kim
|17500
|Aaron Baddeley
|20000
|Chad Ramey
|20000
|Dylan Wu
|20000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|20000
|Jorge Campillo
|20000
|Justin Lower
|20000
|Nicholas Lindheim
|20000
|Padraig Harrington
|20000
|Rafael Campos
|20000
|Stewart Cink
|20000
|Tyler Duncan
|20000