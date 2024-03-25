2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, welcoming 144-plus world-class players to the 13th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Texas Children's Houston Open is first event of a two-week run in Texas before the Masters, with this event back in the spring part of the schedule.

This tournament has produced some great winners, and Tony Finau is defending here from the fall of 2022.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 3-to-1 (+300) betting odds.

Wyndham Clark is next best at 14-to-1, with Will Zalatoris at 16-to-1.

Sahith Theegala is on 20-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open betting picks and first looks

Jake Knapp just won on the PGA Tour on a course not too dissimilar in style to this one, which rewards long drivers.

Tom Hoge has been playing great golf recently and is creeping around that top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Kurt Kitayama is a personal favorite to bet, and he's been in the top 20 in two of his last four starts.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open betting odds: Outright winner