2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, from March 28-31, 2024.

The Texas Children's Houston Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Texas for two weeks before heading to Augusta National for the Masters.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Texas Children's Houston Open alternate list is set for the week, with Marty Dou and Kramer Hickok sitting atop the alternate list to wait for any players who withdraw.

The field will be playing for a $9.1 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field

Top 50 players in 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field