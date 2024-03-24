2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, from March 28-31, 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Texas for two weeks before heading to Augusta National for the Masters.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The Texas Children's Houston Open alternate list is set for the week, with Marty Dou and Kramer Hickok sitting atop the alternate list to wait for any players who withdraw.
The field will be playing for a $9.1 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field
|PLAYER
|Tyson Alexander
|Aaron Baddeley
|Paul Barjon
|Erik Barnes
|Sam Bennett
|Daniel Berger
|Akshay Bhatia
|Alexander Björk
|
|Zac Blair
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Hayden Buckley
|Bronson Burgoon
|Jorge Campillo
|Rafael Campos
|
|Bud Cauley
|Cameron Champ
|Kevin Chappell
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|Trace Crowe
|
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Kevin Dougherty
|Jesse Droemer
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Tyler Duncan
|
|Nick Dunlap
|Harrison Endycott
|Tony Finau
|Patrick Fishburn
|Ryan Fox
|Wilson Furr
|Doug Ghim
|Chris Gotterup
|
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Scott Gutschewski
|Chesson Hadley
|Jr. Hale
|Harry Hall
|Cole Hammer
|Nick Hardy
|Padraig Harrington
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Rico Hoey
|Tom Hoge
|J.B. Holmes
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Stephan Jaeger
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Jake Knapp
|Martin Laird
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Nicholas Lindheim
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Robert MacIntyre
|Peter Malnati
|Ryan McCormick
|Maverick McNealy
|Mac Meissner
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Taylor Pendrith
|Raul Pereda
|Victor Perez
|Chandler Phillips
|Scott Piercy
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sam Ryder
|Scottie Scheffler
|Matti Schmid
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|David Skinns
|Roger Sloan
|Alex Smalley
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Hayden Springer
|Scott Stallings
|Sam Stevens
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Josh Teater
|Sahith Theegala
|Davis Thompson
|Alejandro Tosti
|Martin Trainer
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Kris Ventura
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Vince Whaley
|Tom Whitney
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Norman Xiong
|Carson Young
|Carl Yuan
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|14
|Sahith Theegala
|21
|Jason Day
|29
|Tony Finau
|30
|Will Zalatoris
|42
|Kurt Kitayama
|44
|Si Woo Kim
|45
|Ryan Fox
|46
|Jake Knapp