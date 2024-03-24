2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field: Players, rankings
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open field: Players, rankings

March 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Tony Finau
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, from March 28-31, 2024.

The Texas Children's Houston Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Texas for two weeks before heading to Augusta National for the Masters.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Texas Children's Houston Open alternate list is set for the week, with Marty Dou and Kramer Hickok sitting atop the alternate list to wait for any players who withdraw.

The field will be playing for a $9.1 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Sam Bennett
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Buckley
Bronson Burgoon
Jorge Campillo
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Kevin Dougherty
Jesse Droemer
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Harrison Endycott
Tony Finau
Patrick Fishburn
Ryan Fox
Wilson Furr
Doug Ghim
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Scott Gutschewski
Chesson Hadley
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Cole Hammer
Nick Hardy
Padraig Harrington
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Rico Hoey
Tom Hoge
J.B. Holmes
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Thorbjørn Olesen
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Raul Pereda
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
Scott Piercy
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Scottie Scheffler
Matti Schmid
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Sahith Theegala
Davis Thompson
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Jhonattan Vegas
Kris Ventura
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Carl Yuan
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
4 Wyndham Clark
14 Sahith Theegala
21 Jason Day
29 Tony Finau
30 Will Zalatoris
42 Kurt Kitayama
44 Si Woo Kim
45 Ryan Fox
46 Jake Knapp

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.