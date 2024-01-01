2024 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are going back to a calendar-year schedule, with the FedEx Cup season running from the start in January through the end of the Tour Championship in August. The FedEx Cup Fall will still unfold from September through November, but these tournaments will not count toward the full-season FedEx Cup standings -- rather, they will be added on to the FedEx Cup points earned through the FedEx St. Jude Championship to determine the top 125 in PGA Tour cards.

Signature events

The PGA Tour has created a series of signature events, all of which will have purses of at least $20 million: the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo Championship and the Travelers Championship. These events will offer 700 FedEx Cup points to the winners and will have limited fields based on the top 50 in the prior year's FedEx Cup standings and other criteria.

FedEx Cup playoff changes

The FedEx Cup playoffs are changing for 2024 as well. The series will remain at three events, but only the top 70 players in the standings at the end of the regular season will qualify, with cuts to 50, then to 30 players after each of the FedEx Cup events. The FedEx Cup bonus pool increases this year to $100 million.

2024 PGA Tour schedule