2024 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
PGA Tour

2024 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

01/01/2024
Golf News Net
The PGA Tour logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are going back to a calendar-year schedule, with the FedEx Cup season running from the start in January through the end of the Tour Championship in August. The FedEx Cup Fall will still unfold from September through November, but these tournaments will not count toward the full-season FedEx Cup standings -- rather, they will be added on to the FedEx Cup points earned through the FedEx St. Jude Championship to determine the top 125 in PGA Tour cards.

Signature events

The PGA Tour has created a series of signature events, all of which will have purses of at least $20 million: the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo Championship and the Travelers Championship. These events will offer 700 FedEx Cup points to the winners and will have limited fields based on the top 50 in the prior year's FedEx Cup standings and other criteria.

FedEx Cup playoff changes

The FedEx Cup playoffs are changing for 2024 as well. The series will remain at three events, but only the top 70 players in the standings at the end of the regular season will qualify, with cuts to 50, then to 30 players after each of the FedEx Cup events. The FedEx Cup bonus pool increases this year to $100 million.

2024 PGA Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER/DEFENDING RESULTS
Jan. 4-7 Sentry Tournament of Champions Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii $20,000,000 Jon Rahm Results
Jan. 11-14 Sony Open in Hawaii Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii $8,300,000 Si Woo Kim Results
Jan. 18-21 The American Express PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif. $8,400,000 Jon Rahm Results
Jan. 24-27 Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, Calif. $9,000,000 Max Homa Results
Feb. 1-4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif. $20,000,000 Justin Rose Results
Feb. 8-11 Waste Management Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona $8,800,000 Scottie Scheffler Results
Feb. 15-18 The Genesis Invitational The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif. $20,000,000 Jon Rahm Results
Feb. 22-25 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico $8,100,000 Tony Finau Results
Feb. 29 - March 3 Cognizant Classic PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. $9,000,000 Chris Kirk Results
March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla. $20,000,000 Kurt Kitayama Results
March 7-10 Puerto Rico Open Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico $3,800,000 Nico Echavarria Results
March 14-17 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. $25,000,000 Scottie Scheffler Results
March 21-24 Valspar Championship Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla. $8,400,000 Taylor Moore Results
March 28-31 Texas Children's Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas $9,100,000 Scottie Scheffler Results
April 4-7 Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas $9,200,000 Corey Conners Results
April 11-14 Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga. $17,000,000 Jon Rahm Results
April 18-21 Corales Puntacana Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic $4,000,000 Matt Wallace Results
April 18-21 RBC Heritage Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C. $20,000,000 Matt Fitpatrick Results
April 25-28 Zurich Classic of New Orleans TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La. $8,900,000 Davis Riley and Nick Hardy Results
May 2-5 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas $9,500,000 Jason Day Results
May 9-12 Wells Fargo Championship Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. $20,000,000 Wyndham Clark Results
May 9-12 Myrtle Beach Classic The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C. $4,000,000 Max Homa Results
May 16-19 PGA Championship Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky. $18,000,000 Justin Thomas Results
May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas $9,100,000 Emiliano Grillo Results
May 30 - June 2 RBC Canadian Open Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada $9,400,000 Nick Taylor Results
June 6-9 the Memorial Tournament Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio $20,000,000 Viktor Hovland Results
June 13-16 U.S. Open Pinehurst Resort (No. 2 Course), Pinehurst, N.C. $15,000,000 Matt Fitzpatrick Results
June 20-23 Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn. $20,000,000 Keegan Bradley Results
June 27-30 Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich. $9,200,000 Rickie Fowler Results
July 4-7 John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill. $7,800,000 Sepp Straka Results
July 11-14 Genesis Scottish Open The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland $9,000,000 Rory McIlroy Results
July 18-21 Barracuda Championship Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif. $4,000,000 Akshay Bhatia Results
July 18-21 The Open Championship Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland $18,000,000 Brian Harman Results
July 25-28 3M Open TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota $8,300,000 Lee Hodges Results
Aug. 1-4 Olympic Men's Golf Competition Le Golf National, Paris, France $0 Xander Schauffele Results
Aug. 8-11 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C. $7,900,000 Lucas Glover Results
Aug. 15-18 FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn. $20,000,000 Lucas Glover Results
Aug. 22-25 BMW Championship Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, Ill. $20,000,000 Viktor Hovland Results
Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga. $100,000,000 Viktor Hovland Results

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.