2024 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.
The most significant changes to the schedule are going back to a calendar-year schedule, with the FedEx Cup season running from the start in January through the end of the Tour Championship in August. The FedEx Cup Fall will still unfold from September through November, but these tournaments will not count toward the full-season FedEx Cup standings -- rather, they will be added on to the FedEx Cup points earned through the FedEx St. Jude Championship to determine the top 125 in PGA Tour cards.
Signature events
The PGA Tour has created a series of signature events, all of which will have purses of at least $20 million: the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo Championship and the Travelers Championship. These events will offer 700 FedEx Cup points to the winners and will have limited fields based on the top 50 in the prior year's FedEx Cup standings and other criteria.
FedEx Cup playoff changes
The FedEx Cup playoffs are changing for 2024 as well. The series will remain at three events, but only the top 70 players in the standings at the end of the regular season will qualify, with cuts to 50, then to 30 players after each of the FedEx Cup events. The FedEx Cup bonus pool increases this year to $100 million.
2024 PGA Tour schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER/DEFENDING
|RESULTS
|Jan. 4-7
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|$20,000,000
|Jon Rahm
|Results
|Jan. 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
|$8,300,000
|Si Woo Kim
|Results
|Jan. 18-21
|The American Express
|PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif.
|$8,400,000
|Jon Rahm
|Results
|Jan. 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, Calif.
|$9,000,000
|Max Homa
|Results
|Feb. 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif.
|$20,000,000
|Justin Rose
|Results
|Feb. 8-11
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
|$8,800,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|Results
|Feb. 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|$20,000,000
|Jon Rahm
|Results
|Feb. 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
|$8,100,000
|Tony Finau
|Results
|
|Feb. 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic
|PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|$9,000,000
|Chris Kirk
|Results
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
|$20,000,000
|Kurt Kitayama
|Results
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|$3,800,000
|Nico Echavarria
|Results
|March 14-17
|The Players Championship
|TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|$25,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|Results
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla.
|$8,400,000
|Taylor Moore
|Results
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
|$9,100,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|Results
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
|$9,200,000
|Corey Conners
|Results
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|$17,000,000
|Jon Rahm
|Results
|
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|$4,000,000
|Matt Wallace
|Results
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|$20,000,000
|Matt Fitpatrick
|Results
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
|$8,900,000
|Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
|Results
|May 2-5
|The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
|$9,500,000
|Jason Day
|Results
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
|$20,000,000
|Wyndham Clark
|Results
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|$4,000,000
|Max Homa
|Results
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.
|$18,000,000
|Justin Thomas
|Results
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
|$9,100,000
|Emiliano Grillo
|Results
|
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
|$9,400,000
|Nick Taylor
|Results
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament
|Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
|$20,000,000
|Viktor Hovland
|Results
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|Pinehurst Resort (No. 2 Course), Pinehurst, N.C.
|$15,000,000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Results
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|$20,000,000
|Keegan Bradley
|Results
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.
|$9,200,000
|Rickie Fowler
|Results
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|$7,800,000
|Sepp Straka
|Results
|July 11-14
|Genesis Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|$9,000,000
|Rory McIlroy
|Results
|July 18-21
|Barracuda Championship
|Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.
|$4,000,000
|Akshay Bhatia
|Results
|
|July 18-21
|The Open Championship
|Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
|$18,000,000
|Brian Harman
|Results
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
|$8,300,000
|Lee Hodges
|Results
|Aug. 1-4
|Olympic Men's Golf Competition
|Le Golf National, Paris, France
|$0
|Xander Schauffele
|Results
|Aug. 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
|$7,900,000
|Lucas Glover
|Results
|Aug. 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
|$20,000,000
|Lucas Glover
|Results
|Aug. 22-25
|BMW Championship
|Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, Ill.
|$20,000,000
|Viktor Hovland
|Results
|Aug. 29 - Sept. 1
|Tour Championship
|East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.
|$100,000,000
|Viktor Hovland
|Results