2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico, welcoming 132 world-class players to the seventh event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta is the lone PGA Tour event in Mexico, and it's the third year for this tournament.
This tournament has produced two great winners in Jon Rahm and Tony Finau, with those guys basically fighting each other the year last two years.
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field this week is Tony Finau, who is coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
Nicolai Hojgaard is next best at 16-to-1, with Emiliano Grillo at 20-to-1.
Stephan Jaeger has been off to a strong start, and he comes in at 22-to-1 this week.
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting picks and first looks
Hojgaard feels like the best top-of-the-board option given his length and enjoyment of this style of golf.
Jake Knapp should be a bit longer than he is, but he is an interesting play if you get him at a better number. Otherwise, Taylor Pendrith for me.
Maverick McNealy has been driving the ball well, and his lack of accuracy won't hurt him this week.
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Tony Finau
|700
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|1600
|Emiliano Grillo
|2000
|Stephan Jaeger
|2200
|Keith Mitchell
|2500
|Thomas Detry
|2500
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|2500
|Patrick Rodgers
|3000
|
|Brandon Wu
|3300
|Taylor Pendrith
|3300
|Erik Van Rooyen
|3500
|Jake Knapp
|3500
|Alejandro Tosti
|4000
|Davis Thompson
|4000
|Ryan Fox
|4000
|Aaron Rai
|5000
|
|Cameron Champ
|5000
|Doug Ghim
|5000
|Justin Suh
|5000
|Mark Hubbard
|5000
|Maverick McNealy
|5000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|5000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|5500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|5500
|
|Austin Eckroat
|6500
|Charley Hoffman
|6500
|S.H. Kim
|6500
|Vincent Norrman
|6500
|Chesson Hadley
|7000
|Christopher Gotterup
|7000
|Nate Lashley
|7000
|Michael Kim
|7500
|
|Alex Smalley
|8000
|Garrick Higgo
|8000
|K.H. Lee
|8000
|Matt Wallace
|8000
|Greyson Sigg
|8500
|Sam Stevens
|8500
|Alexander Bjork
|9000
|Carson Young
|9000
|
|Chan Kim
|9000
|Joseph Bramlett
|9000
|Sami Valimaki
|9000
|Scott Stallings
|9000
|Harry Hall
|10000
|J.J. Spaun
|10000
|Parker Coody
|10000
|Tyler Duncan
|10000
|Victor Perez
|10000
|Aaron Baddeley
|11000
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|11000
|Harrison Endycott
|11000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|11000
|Patton Kizzire
|11000
|Rafael Campos
|11000
|Robert MacIntyre
|11500
|Andrew Novak
|12500
|Carl Yuan
|12500
|Davis Riley
|12500
|Dylan Wu
|12500
|Joe Highsmith
|12500
|Vince Whaley
|12500
|Ben Kohles
|15000
|Ben Silverman
|15000
|Bronson Burgoon
|15000
|Cristobal Del Solar
|15000
|Francesco Molinari
|15000
|Fred Biondi
|15000
|Henrik Norlander
|15000
|Jorge Campillo
|15000
|Lanto Griffin
|15000
|Matt NeSmith
|15000
|Matti Schmid
|15000
|Padraig Harrington
|15000
|Robby Shelton
|15000
|Troy Merritt
|15000
|Chandler Phillips
|17500
|Chez Reavie
|17500
|Erik Barnes
|17500
|Justin Lower
|17500
|Mac Meissner
|17500
|Max Greyserman
|17500
|Patrick Fishburn
|17500
|Peter Malnati
|17500
|Tom Whitney
|17500
|Trace Crowe
|17500
|Wilson Furr
|17500
|Norman Xiong
|20000
|Roger Sloan
|20000
|Callum Tarren
|22500