2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico, welcoming 132 world-class players to the seventh event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is the lone PGA Tour event in Mexico, and it's the third year for this tournament.

This tournament has produced two great winners in Jon Rahm and Tony Finau, with those guys basically fighting each other the year last two years.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field this week is Tony Finau, who is coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Nicolai Hojgaard is next best at 16-to-1, with Emiliano Grillo at 20-to-1.

Stephan Jaeger has been off to a strong start, and he comes in at 22-to-1 this week.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting picks and first looks

Hojgaard feels like the best top-of-the-board option given his length and enjoyment of this style of golf.

Jake Knapp should be a bit longer than he is, but he is an interesting play if you get him at a better number. Otherwise, Taylor Pendrith for me.

Maverick McNealy has been driving the ball well, and his lack of accuracy won't hurt him this week.

