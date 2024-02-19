2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

February 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Ryan Fox
The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico, welcoming 132 world-class players to the seventh event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is the lone PGA Tour event in Mexico, and it's the third year for this tournament.

This tournament has produced two great winners in Jon Rahm and Tony Finau, with those guys basically fighting each other the year last two years.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field this week is Tony Finau, who is coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Nicolai Hojgaard is next best at 16-to-1, with Emiliano Grillo at 20-to-1.

Stephan Jaeger has been off to a strong start, and he comes in at 22-to-1 this week.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting picks and first looks

Hojgaard feels like the best top-of-the-board option given his length and enjoyment of this style of golf.

Jake Knapp should be a bit longer than he is, but he is an interesting play if you get him at a better number. Otherwise, Taylor Pendrith for me.

Maverick McNealy has been driving the ball well, and his lack of accuracy won't hurt him this week.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tony Finau 700
Nicolai Hojgaard 1600
Emiliano Grillo 2000
Stephan Jaeger 2200
Keith Mitchell 2500
Thomas Detry 2500
Thorbjorn Olesen 2500
Patrick Rodgers 3000
Brandon Wu 3300
Taylor Pendrith 3300
Erik Van Rooyen 3500
Jake Knapp 3500
Alejandro Tosti 4000
Davis Thompson 4000
Ryan Fox 4000
Aaron Rai 5000
Cameron Champ 5000
Doug Ghim 5000
Justin Suh 5000
Mark Hubbard 5000
Maverick McNealy 5000
Ryo Hisatsune 5000
Jhonattan Vegas 5500
Mackenzie Hughes 5500
Austin Eckroat 6500
Charley Hoffman 6500
S.H. Kim 6500
Vincent Norrman 6500
Chesson Hadley 7000
Christopher Gotterup 7000
Nate Lashley 7000
Michael Kim 7500
Alex Smalley 8000
Garrick Higgo 8000
K.H. Lee 8000
Matt Wallace 8000
Greyson Sigg 8500
Sam Stevens 8500
Alexander Bjork 9000
Carson Young 9000
Chan Kim 9000
Joseph Bramlett 9000
Sami Valimaki 9000
Scott Stallings 9000
Harry Hall 10000
J.J. Spaun 10000
Parker Coody 10000
Tyler Duncan 10000
Victor Perez 10000
Aaron Baddeley 11000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 11000
Harrison Endycott 11000
Jacob Bridgeman 11000
Patton Kizzire 11000
Rafael Campos 11000
Robert MacIntyre 11500
Andrew Novak 12500
Carl Yuan 12500
Davis Riley 12500
Dylan Wu 12500
Joe Highsmith 12500
Vince Whaley 12500
Ben Kohles 15000
Ben Silverman 15000
Bronson Burgoon 15000
Cristobal Del Solar 15000
Francesco Molinari 15000
Fred Biondi 15000
Henrik Norlander 15000
Jorge Campillo 15000
Lanto Griffin 15000
Matt NeSmith 15000
Matti Schmid 15000
Padraig Harrington 15000
Robby Shelton 15000
Troy Merritt 15000
Chandler Phillips 17500
Chez Reavie 17500
Erik Barnes 17500
Justin Lower 17500
Mac Meissner 17500
Max Greyserman 17500
Patrick Fishburn 17500
Peter Malnati 17500
Tom Whitney 17500
Trace Crowe 17500
Wilson Furr 17500
Norman Xiong 20000
Roger Sloan 20000
Callum Tarren 22500

