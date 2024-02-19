2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta preview

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is this week, and the PGA Tour gets back to Mexico for its one regular-season stop before the Florida Swing. Vidanta Vallarta is all about distance and setting up scoring opportunities.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Tony Finau: Finau has been here twice, won once and almost beat Jon Rahm the first time. He's the clear pick to be No. 1.

2. Nicolai Hojgaard: Hojgaard is a top-35 player in the world, and probably few people will talk about him despite loving wide-open resort courses.

3. Brandon Wu: If you're looking for some kind of horse-for-course play that's not Finau, Wu is your guy, as he's been in the top three both years here.

4. Ryan Fox: Fox is a bomber, and being able to pound the ball indiscriminately sounds like a recipe for success.

5. Thomas Detry: Detry has been playing very well the last six months, and he's been off to a good run this year.

6. Alexander Bjork: Bjork didn't make the cut in his last start, but I'm a huge fan of this guy and his ballstriking on any course.

7. Jake Knapp: Knapp was great at Torrey, hits the ball incredibly far and is just the kind of player who could walk out of here as a winner.

8. Taylor Pendrith: The long-hitting Canadian finished T-9 at Torrey, which should be a good proxy for here.

9. Patrick Rodgers: Rodgers didn't play well at Pebble or Genesis, but he comes to Vidanta with consecutive 10th-place finishes here and an overall good start to the year.

10. Kevin Yu: Yu isn't ready for the best competition on the PGA Tour, but he did play well early in the West Coast Swing, including at Torrey.