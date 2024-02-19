2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We begin our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database

GNN Members-Only Tools

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with the PGA Tour making a pit stop in Mexico before going the whole rest of the way across the continent to Florida for a month.

This field is not particularly deep, and that's being kind. Tony Finau defends, and there are three other top-50 players in the 132-player field. The key on this golf course is length, more than anything else.

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta One and Done picks

Course history

Tony Finau: Finau is the defending champion here and came close the year Rahm won. T-19 last week.

Cameron Champ: We have two years of data here, and Champ has been in the top eight in both.

Brandon Wu: He's been in the top three here in both years, but he's MC'd in two of the last three.

Patrick Rodgers: He's finished exactly in 10th place in both of the years at Vidanta.

Current form

Jake Knapp: A bomber otherwise playing well? Sounds great to me. Played great at Torrey.

Nicolai Hojgaard: Hojgaard is going to somehow fly under the radar this week, despite this being his kind of course.

Andrew Novak: He hits the everliving crap out of the ball, and he played very well at Phoenix.

Taylor Pendrith: A bomber with top-10 finishes in two of his last three starts.

My pick this week is Nicolai Hojgaard.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks