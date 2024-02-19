2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

February 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Tony Finau
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We begin our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database

GNN Members-Only Tools

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with the PGA Tour making a pit stop in Mexico before going the whole rest of the way across the continent to Florida for a month.

This field is not particularly deep, and that's being kind. Tony Finau defends, and there are three other top-50 players in the 132-player field. The key on this golf course is length, more than anything else.

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta One and Done picks

Course history

  • Tony Finau: Finau is the defending champion here and came close the year Rahm won. T-19 last week.
  • Cameron Champ: We have two years of data here, and Champ has been in the top eight in both.
  • Brandon Wu: He's been in the top three here in both years, but he's MC'd in two of the last three.
  • Patrick Rodgers: He's finished exactly in 10th place in both of the years at Vidanta.

Current form

  • Jake Knapp: A bomber otherwise playing well? Sounds great to me. Played great at Torrey.
  • Nicolai Hojgaard: Hojgaard is going to somehow fly under the radar this week, despite this being his kind of course.
  • Andrew Novak: He hits the everliving crap out of the ball, and he played very well at Phoenix.
  • Taylor Pendrith: A bomber with top-10 finishes in two of his last three starts.

My pick this week is Nicolai Hojgaard.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

EVENT PICK RESULT
The Sentry Collin Morikawa T-5
Sony Open in Hawaii Eric Cole T-13
The American Express Sungjae Im T-25
Farmers Insurance Open Sahith Theegala T-64
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Max Homa T-58
Waste Management Phoenix Open Sam Burns T-3
The Genesis Invitational Adam Scott T-19
Mexico Open at Vidanta Nicolai Hojgaard N/A

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.