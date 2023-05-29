2023 the Memorial Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 the Memorial Tournament will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Memorial Tournament is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in the Columbus area, with Jack Nicklaus once again hosting an event with a great tradition of winners.

The tournament is a designated event, with nearly 40 of the world top 50 competing this week for a massive $20 million purse.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 the Memorial Tournament betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 15-to-2 along with Tony Finau.

Patrick Cantlay is at 11-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are on the board at 14-to-1.

2023 the Memorial Tournament first looks

Patrick Cantlay feels like the obvious play outside the top two in the world, as he's a multi-time winner at Muirfield Village and playing well enough overall.

Xander Schauffele could be heading for a US Open title in a few weeks' time, and a major-like test may play into his style and eye.

Rickie Fowler has been in the mix here in the past, and he just notched another top-10 finish at Colonial.

