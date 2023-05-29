2023 the Memorial Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 the Memorial Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

05/29/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Patrick Cantlay at the 2021 BMW Championship
The 2023 the Memorial Tournament will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Memorial Tournament is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in the Columbus area, with Jack Nicklaus once again hosting an event with a great tradition of winners.

The tournament is a designated event, with nearly 40 of the world top 50 competing this week for a massive $20 million purse.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 the Memorial Tournament betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 15-to-2 along with Tony Finau.

Patrick Cantlay is at 11-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are on the board at 14-to-1.

2023 the Memorial Tournament first looks

Patrick Cantlay feels like the obvious play outside the top two in the world, as he's a multi-time winner at Muirfield Village and playing well enough overall.

Xander Schauffele could be heading for a US Open title in a few weeks' time, and a major-like test may play into his style and eye.

Rickie Fowler has been in the mix here in the past, and he just notched another top-10 finish at Colonial.

2023 the Memorial Tournament betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 600
Jon Rahm 750
Patrick Cantlay 1100
Rory McIlroy 1400
Xander Schauffele 1400
Viktor Hovland 2000
Collin Morikawa 2200
Justin Thomas 2500
Jason Day 2800
Tyrrell Hatton 3000
Cameron Young 3300
Jordan Spieth 3300
SungJae Im 3300
Matt Fitzpatrick 3500
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Rickie Fowler 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Corey Conners 4500
Shane Lowry 5000
Wyndham Clark 5000
Tom Kim 5500
Sahith Theegala 6000
Adam Scott 7000
Keegan Bradley 7000
Russell Henley 7500
Si Woo Kim 7500
Gary Woodland 9000
Cameron Davis 10000
Emiliano Grillo 10000
Matt Kuchar 10000
Billy Horschel 11000
Chris Kirk 11000
Denny McCarthy 11000
Harris English 11000
Keith Mitchell 11000
Kurt Kitayama 11000
Brian Harman 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 12500
Patrick Rodgers 12500
Ryan Fox 12500
Taylor Moore 12500
Tom Hoge 12500
Byeong-Hun An 13500
Adam Hadwin 15000
Lucas Herbert 15000
Seamus Power 15000
Stephan Jaeger 15000
Taylor Montgomery 15000
Adam Schenk 17500
Beau Hossler 17500
Davis Riley 17500
Kevin Streelman 17500
Nicolai Hojgaard 17500
Thomas Detry 17500
Hayden Buckley 20000
J.J. Spaun 20000
Justin Suh 20000
Sepp Straka 20000
Adam Svensson 22500
Alex Smalley 22500
Brendon Todd 22500
Eric Cole 22500
J.T. Poston 22500
Joseph Bramlett 22500
Sam Bennett 22500
Will Gordon 22500
Alex Noren 25000
Austin Eckroat 25000
Brandon Wu 25000
Garrick Higgo 25000
Luke List 25000
S.H. Kim 25000
Akshay Bhatia 30000
Andrew Putnam 30000
Ben Griffin 30000
Mackenzie Hughes 30000
Robby Shelton 30000
Sam Stevens 30000
Taylor Pendrith 30000

