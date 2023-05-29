2023 the Memorial Tournament expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 the Memorial Tournament is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 the Memorial Tournament rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 the Memorial Tournament preview

The Memorial Tournament is this week, and we have a major-caliber field with a major-caliber test at Muirfield Village. Depending on how Jack wants it set up, this place could play a lot like Oak Hill.

2023 the Memorial Tournament rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm is still playing the best overall golf this year on the PGA Tour (and maybe in the world, but that's another debate).

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler still doesn't seem to be on his absolute best, but he's been right up there in his last two events.

3. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay loves this venue, and he loves himself some northeast-style golf, which is what Muirfield Village is.

4. Xander Schauffele: I have a feeling Xander is winning the US Open (sorry, Max), and this could be a great tune-up.

5. Cameron Young: It's hard to overpower this golf course, but Cam Young has the capability.

6. Viktor Hovland: Hovland is starting to become a more consistent threat, doing well at Oak Hill and Colonial.

7. Rickie Fowler: Fowler has been in the mix before at the Memorial, and there's reason to believe he will be again.

8. Sahith Theegala: The win is coming for Theegala. Not sure when, but he does seem to thrive in tougher tournaments.

9. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has slid off a bit from the Masters timeframe, but he's just hanging in there with a decent form and going to a place he likes.

10. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy had himself a great finish to the PGA, so maybe he has sorted out what got him at Augusta and Quail Hollow.