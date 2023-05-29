2023 the Memorial Tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 the Memorial Tournament and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're at Jack's place at Muirfield Village for the Memorial. This is a great, well-run tournament on a major-caliber venue that gets upgrades and tweaks every year. It's hard to thrive on this course.

2023 the Memorial Tournament One and Done picks

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has been tremendous at this venue and in northeast-style venues.

Sahith Theegala: Theegala is going to win on the PGA Tour, and it's just a matter of time.

Rickie Fowler: Fowler has been a top-10 machine, and he's been in the mix here in the past.

Cameron Young: It might have hard to overpower Jack's place, but Young has the total package.

My pick this week is Patrick Cantlay.

