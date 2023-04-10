2023 RBC Heritage betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 RBC Heritage will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Harbor Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., welcoming 146 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The RBC Heritage is the final PGA Tour event played before the first major of the year, the Masters Tournament.

The tournament has seen some fascinating, up-and-coming winners in the last few years, including Jordan Spieth, with this event being a designated tournament this year. The field is stacked.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are betting favorite

The 2023 RBC Heritage betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, who each come into the week at +900 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 12-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is at 16-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Defending champion Spieth and Collin Morikawa are at 20-to-1.

2023 RBC Heritage first looks

Cantlay faded on Sunday at Augusta, but he has been playing well this year and loves this course.

Collin Morikawa is a genius-level ballstriker, which comes in handy this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick found something at Augusta and thrives at this venue. You're getting a great price on Matt Kuchar.

2023 RBC Heritage betting odds: Outright winner