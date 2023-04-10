2023 RBC Heritage betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 RBC Heritage betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

04/10/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Patrick Cantlay at the 2021 BMW Championship


The 2023 RBC Heritage will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Harbor Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., welcoming 146 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The RBC Heritage is the final PGA Tour event played before the first major of the year, the Masters Tournament.

The tournament has seen some fascinating, up-and-coming winners in the last few years, including Jordan Spieth, with this event being a designated tournament this year. The field is stacked.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are betting favorite

The 2023 RBC Heritage betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, who each come into the week at +900 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 12-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is at 16-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Defending champion Spieth and Collin Morikawa are at 20-to-1.

2023 RBC Heritage first looks

Cantlay faded on Sunday at Augusta, but he has been playing well this year and loves this course.

Collin Morikawa is a genius-level ballstriker, which comes in handy this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick found something at Augusta and thrives at this venue. You're getting a great price on Matt Kuchar.

2023 RBC Heritage betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 900
Scottie Scheffler 900
Rory McIlroy 1200
Patrick Cantlay 1600
Collin Morikawa 2000
Jordan Spieth 2000
Viktor Hovland 2200
Cameron Young 2500
Justin Thomas 2500
Tony Finau 2500
Xander Schauffele 2500
Matt Fitzpatrick 3300
Max Homa 3300
Sungjae Im 3300
Sam Burns 4000
Shane Lowry 4000
Tom Kim 4500
Tyrrell Hatton 4500
Corey Conners 6000
Matt Kuchar 6000
Rickie Fowler 6000
Tommy Fleetwood 6000
Will Zalatoris 6000
Chris Kirk 7000
Justin Rose 7000
Sahith Theegala 7000
Si Woo Kim 7000
Taylor Montgomery 7000
Keegan Bradley 7500
Russell Henley 7500
Adam Scott 8000
Brian Harman 8000
Gary Woodland 8000
Keith Mitchell 8000
Min Woo Lee 8000
Seamus Power 8000
Tom Hoge 8000
Webb Simpson 8000
Wyndham Clark 8000
Adam Hadwin 10000
Denny McCarthy 10000
J.J. Spaun 10000
J.T. Poston 10000
Maverick McNealy 10000
Sepp Straka 10000
Taylor Moore 10000
Billy Horschel 11000
Kurt Kitayama 11000
Matt Wallace 11000
Harris English 12500
Justin Suh 12500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 12500
Lucas Herbert 12500
Ryan Fox 12500
Sam Ryder 12500
Thomas Detry 12500
Adam Svensson 15000
Andrew Putnam 15000
Ben Griffin 15000
Brendon Todd 15000
Cameron Davis 15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 15000
Davis Riley 15000
Joel Dahmen 15000
Nick Taylor 15000
Patrick Rodgers 15000
Sam Stevens 15000
Stephan Jaeger 15000
Akshay Bhatia 17500
Alex Smalley 17500
Beau Hossler 17500
Ben Martin 17500
Danny Willett 17500
Scott Stallings 17500
Taylor Pendrith 17500
Aaron Rai 20000
Emiliano Grillo 20000
Hayden Buckley 20000
Lanto Griffin 20000
Mackenzie Hughes 20000

