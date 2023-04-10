2023 RBC Heritage PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 RBC Heritage and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're on Hilton Head Island for the RBC Heritage. This is a designated event this year, with 43 of the world top 50 competing at Harbour Town. There are plenty of horse-for-course plays at this venue, but will the irregular top players who arrive this week overcome that edge?

2023 RBC Heritage One and Done picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler did well in his Masters title defense. If he can keep the ball in play, he should do great here.

Matt Kuchar: Kuchar has been playing brilliant golf and was on the medal stand in his last start in San Antonio.

Matt Fitzpatrick: Something has clicked for Fitz, who was strong at Augusta National.

Cameron Young: Since picking up Paul Tesori, Young has been tremendous. Also I'll throw in Shane Lowry.

My pick this week is Shane Lowry.

