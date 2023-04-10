2023 RBC Heritage expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 RBC Heritage is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the major event at Harbor Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 RBC Heritage rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 RBC Heritage preview

The RBC Heritage is this week, and the event has never seen a better field than it has this week. It's incredible. This is a fun golf course, unique on the PGA Tour in how tight it is and how it takes away long driving.

2023 RBC Heritage rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm absolutely spanked the field at the Masters. He's almost certainly gassed. But he's still No. 1.

2. Collin Morikawa: Oh, you're looking for a guy who isn't all that long but hits laser irons to small greens?

3. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler's title defense at Augusta was admirable. He'll need to find that Sunday putter again to do well here.

4. Jordan Spieth: Spieth is such an experience. A life-shortening one. But he's so fun when he's on, and he loves this venue.

5. Patrick Cantlay: He was glacial on Sunday at Augusta National, but he had a good week, and he should here, too.

6. Cameron Young: Young has been magic since finding Tesori, and he again thrives at a major test.

7. Rory McIlroy: Just watch Rory win this week. But the man just hasn't something in his brain about Augusta.

8. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz has been dealing with health issues, but he rallied at the Masters and slays at Harbor Town.

9. Matt Kuchar: Kuchar didn't have to play the Masters in poor weather, and he was T-3 his last time out. He's fantastic here.

10. Shane Lowry: Lowry had a really nice Masters tournament and flew under the radar a bit.