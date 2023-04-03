2023 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Masters Tournament will start April 6, with Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., welcoming 88 (or 89) world-class players to the first major of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Masters Tournament is the only major championship played on the same course each year and also the only invitational major.
The tournament has been won by players in a relatively tight range of performance in the last decade. In fact, there's a single metric that gives us a great short list to start -- and it's available for GNN members.
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are betting favorites
The 2023 Masters Tournament betting odds show the betting favorites are Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the event at +800 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 10-to-1.
Jordan Spieth is 18-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Reigning Open champion and LIV golfer Cameron Smith at 20-to-1.
2023 Masters Tournament first looks
It's hard not to like Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm given they're clearly the three best players on the planet at the moment.
Cantlay, Morikawa and Day are gaining strokes at a tremendous clip in 2023, along with Max Homa, though he's never posted a great finish in a major.
2023 Masters Tournament betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS 3/31
|ODDS 4/3
|Abraham Ancer
|12500
|15000
|Adam Scott
|10000
|12500
|Adam Svensson
|20000
|30000
|Adrian Meronk
|17500
|40000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|100000
|500000
|Alex Noren
|15000
|20000
|Ben Carr
|75000
|100000
|Bernhard Langer
|100000
|300000
|Billy Horschel
|17500
|20000
|Brian Harman
|17500
|20000
|Brooks Koepka
|8000
|3500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|11000
|15000
|Bubba Watson
|17500
|25000
|Cameron Champ
|22500
|40000
|Cameron Smith
|2000
|2500
|Cameron Young
|2800
|2500
|Charl Schwartzel
|25000
|50000
|Chris Kirk
|15000
|15000
|Collin Morikawa
|2500
|2500
|Corey Conners
|8000
|4000
|Danny Willett
|17500
|20000
|Dustin Johnson
|3500
|3000
|Francesco Molinari
|22500
|30000
|Fred Couples
|100000
|300000
|Gary Woodland
|17500
|25000
|Gordon Sargent
|100000
|200000
|Harold Varner III
|25000
|20000
|Harris English
|15000
|30000
|Harrison Crowe
|100000
|500000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|5000
|4000
|J.T. Poston
|15000
|25000
|Jason Day
|2500
|2500
|Jason Kokrak
|25000
|30000
|Joaquin Niemann
|6500
|8000
|Jon Rahm
|1000
|1000
|Jordan Spieth
|1800
|2000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|500000
|1000000
|Justin Rose
|6500
|8000
|Justin Thomas
|2500
|2000
|K.H. Lee
|17500
|50000
|Kazuki Higa
|35000
|100000
|Keegan Bradley
|11000
|15000
|Keith Mitchell
|8000
|10000
|Kevin Kisner
|35000
|50000
|Kevin Na
|25000
|40000
|Kurt Kitayama
|11000
|12500
|Larry Mize
|500000
|1000000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|11000
|15000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|17500
|30000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveria
|100000
|500000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|5000
|5000
|Matthew McLean
|100000
|500000
|Max Homa
|2800
|3000
|Mike Weir
|100000
|500000
|Min Woo Lee
|7000
|8000
|Mito Pereira
|11000
|15000
|Patrick Cantlay
|2200
|2000
|Patrick Reed
|9000
|6000
|Phil Mickelson
|15000
|30000
|Rory McIlroy
|800
|700
|Russell Henley
|17500
|20000
|Ryan Fox
|20000
|30000
|Sahith Theegala
|12500
|12500
|Sam Bennett
|50000
|500000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|4000
|Sandy Lyle
|500000
|1000000
|Scott Stallings
|17500
|60000
|Scottie Scheffler
|800
|800
|Seamus Power
|17500
|20000
|Sepp Straka
|35000
|40000
|Sergio Garcia
|12500
|25000
|Shane Lowry
|5500
|8000
|Si Woo Kim
|12500
|12500
|Sungjae Im
|4000
|4000
|Talor Gooch
|20000
|20000
|Thomas Pieters
|17500
|20000
|Tiger Woods
|6000
|8000
|Tom Hoge
|15000
|10000
|Tom Kim
|7000
|10000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|8000
|8000
|Tony Finau
|3300
|2500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|5000
|8000
|Vijay Singh
|250000
|500000
|Viktor Hovland
|4000
|4000
|Will Zalatoris
|3300
|4000
|Xander Schauffele
|2500
|2500
|Zach Johnson
|35000
|100000
|Taylor Moore
|N/A
|30000