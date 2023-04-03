2023 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
04/03/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)


The 2023 Masters Tournament will start April 6, with Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., welcoming 88 (or 89) world-class players to the first major of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Masters Tournament is the only major championship played on the same course each year and also the only invitational major.

The tournament has been won by players in a relatively tight range of performance in the last decade. In fact, there's a single metric that gives us a great short list to start -- and it's available for GNN members.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are betting favorites

The 2023 Masters Tournament betting odds show the betting favorites are Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the event at +800 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 10-to-1.

Jordan Spieth is 18-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Reigning Open champion and LIV golfer Cameron Smith at 20-to-1.

2023 Masters Tournament first looks

It's hard not to like Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm given they're clearly the three best players on the planet at the moment.

Cantlay, Morikawa and Day are gaining strokes at a tremendous clip in 2023, along with Max Homa, though he's never posted a great finish in a major.

2023 Masters Tournament betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS 3/31 ODDS 4/3
Abraham Ancer 12500 15000
Adam Scott 10000 12500
Adam Svensson 20000 30000
Adrian Meronk 17500 40000
Aldrich Potgieter 100000 500000
Alex Noren 15000 20000
Ben Carr 75000 100000
Bernhard Langer 100000 300000
Billy Horschel 17500 20000
Brian Harman 17500 20000
Brooks Koepka 8000 3500
Bryson DeChambeau 11000 15000
Bubba Watson 17500 25000
Cameron Champ 22500 40000
Cameron Smith 2000 2500
Cameron Young 2800 2500
Charl Schwartzel 25000 50000
Chris Kirk 15000 15000
Collin Morikawa 2500 2500
Corey Conners 8000 4000
Danny Willett 17500 20000
Dustin Johnson 3500 3000
Francesco Molinari 22500 30000
Fred Couples 100000 300000
Gary Woodland 17500 25000
Gordon Sargent 100000 200000
Harold Varner III 25000 20000
Harris English 15000 30000
Harrison Crowe 100000 500000
Hideki Matsuyama 5000 4000
J.T. Poston 15000 25000
Jason Day 2500 2500
Jason Kokrak 25000 30000
Joaquin Niemann 6500 8000
Jon Rahm 1000 1000
Jordan Spieth 1800 2000
Jose Maria Olazabal 500000 1000000
Justin Rose 6500 8000
Justin Thomas 2500 2000
K.H. Lee 17500 50000
Kazuki Higa 35000 100000
Keegan Bradley 11000 15000
Keith Mitchell 8000 10000
Kevin Kisner 35000 50000
Kevin Na 25000 40000
Kurt Kitayama 11000 12500
Larry Mize 500000 1000000
Louis Oosthuizen 11000 15000
Mackenzie Hughes 17500 30000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveria 100000 500000
Matthew Fitzpatrick 5000 5000
Matthew McLean 100000 500000
Max Homa 2800 3000
Mike Weir 100000 500000
Min Woo Lee 7000 8000
Mito Pereira 11000 15000
Patrick Cantlay 2200 2000
Patrick Reed 9000 6000
Phil Mickelson 15000 30000
Rory McIlroy 800 700
Russell Henley 17500 20000
Ryan Fox 20000 30000
Sahith Theegala 12500 12500
Sam Bennett 50000 500000
Sam Burns 4000 4000
Sandy Lyle 500000 1000000
Scott Stallings 17500 60000
Scottie Scheffler 800 800
Seamus Power 17500 20000
Sepp Straka 35000 40000
Sergio Garcia 12500 25000
Shane Lowry 5500 8000
Si Woo Kim 12500 12500
Sungjae Im 4000 4000
Talor Gooch 20000 20000
Thomas Pieters 17500 20000
Tiger Woods 6000 8000
Tom Hoge 15000 10000
Tom Kim 7000 10000
Tommy Fleetwood 8000 8000
Tony Finau 3300 2500
Tyrrell Hatton 5000 8000
Vijay Singh 250000 500000
Viktor Hovland 4000 4000
Will Zalatoris 3300 4000
Xander Schauffele 2500 2500
Zach Johnson 35000 100000
Taylor Moore N/A 30000

