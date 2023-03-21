Here are the 10 players who can win the 2023 Masters Tournament

The 2023 Masters Tournament is almost here. With the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Valero Texas Open left to go before the world's best return to Augusta National, it's time to start thinking about players you might like to win the first men's major of the year.

The match-play event is its own animal, and the bulk of the players most likely to win the green jacket are not teeing it up at TPC San Antonio. That means we can start to process data from the 2023 calendar year of golf and start to winnow down the field of potential champions.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join GNN!

For just $99 for 12 months, GNN members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.



