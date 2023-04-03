2023 Masters PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 Valspar Championship, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're in Augusta for the Masters Tournament, with a look toward quality ballstrikers that can give us a great chance to win. As a matter of strategy, I think you have to consider some LIV guys. You're not going to use them in other PGA Tour events. You can't. So if you think Cam, DJ, Brooks or Reed have a shot, they're worth a look. Depending on how your league awards points -- money or FedEx Cup points -- you could hack the rules a bit. That said, handicapping LIV guys seems pretty tricky to me.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Masters Tournament One and Done picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler could become the fourth player to ever defend a Masters title. That's a tall task, but Scheffler is playing amazing golf.

Rory McIlroy: The golf world would go nuts if Rory completes the career Grand Slam this week. He may have a putter he likes now.

Jon Rahm: Rahm isn't at the same level he's been, but he's impossible to leave off this list.

Cam Smith: If you're going to pick a LIV guy, it's either Cam or DJ given their experience at ANGC.

My pick this week is Scottie Scheffler.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks