2023 Masters PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.
For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.
We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 Valspar Championship, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we're in Augusta for the Masters Tournament, with a look toward quality ballstrikers that can give us a great chance to win. As a matter of strategy, I think you have to consider some LIV guys. You're not going to use them in other PGA Tour events. You can't. So if you think Cam, DJ, Brooks or Reed have a shot, they're worth a look. Depending on how your league awards points -- money or FedEx Cup points -- you could hack the rules a bit. That said, handicapping LIV guys seems pretty tricky to me.
2023 Masters Tournament One and Done picks
- Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler could become the fourth player to ever defend a Masters title. That's a tall task, but Scheffler is playing amazing golf.
- Rory McIlroy: The golf world would go nuts if Rory completes the career Grand Slam this week. He may have a putter he likes now.
- Jon Rahm: Rahm isn't at the same level he's been, but he's impossible to leave off this list.
- Cam Smith: If you're going to pick a LIV guy, it's either Cam or DJ given their experience at ANGC.
My pick this week is Scottie Scheffler.
2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
|EVENT
|2023-23
|2023
|Fortinet Championship
|Maverick McNealy (MC)
|N/A
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|Sahith Theegala (MC)
|N/A
|Shriners Children's Open
|Taylor Montgomery (T-15)
|N/A
|Zozo Championship
|Hideki Matsuyama (T-40)
|N/A
|The CJ Cup in South Carolina
|Cameron Young (T-23)
|N/A
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Thomas Detry (2nd)
|N/A
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|Emiliano Grillo (T-42)
|N/A
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|Denny McCarthy (T-53)
|N/A
|The RSM Classic
|Tom Hoge (MC)
|N/A
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Tony Finau (T-7)
|Tony Finau (T-7)
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Brian Harman (T-32)
|Brian Harman (T-32)
|The American Express
|Kyoung-hoon Lee (MC)
|Kyoung-hoon Lee (MC)
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Jason Day (T-7)
|Jason Day (T-7)
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Joel Dahmen (T-41)
|Joel Dahmen (T-41)
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|Max Homa (T-39)
|Max Homa (T-39)
|The Genesis Invitational
|Xander Schauffele (T-33)
|Xander Schauffele (T-33)
|The Honda Classic
|Sungjae Im (T-42)
|Sungjae Im (T-42)
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Matt Fitzpatrick (T-14)
|Matt Fitzpatrick (T-14)
|Puerto Rico Open
|Cameron Percy (MC)
|Cameron Percy (MC)
|The Players Championship
|Justin Thomas (T-60)
|Justin Thomas (T-60)
|Valspar Championship
|Sam Burns (6th)
|Sam Burns (6th)
|WGC Dell Technologies Match Play
|Tyrrell Hatton (T-59)
|Tyrrell Hatton (T-59)
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Kramer Hickok (T-46)
|Kramer Hickok (T-46)
|Valero Texas Open
|Matt Kuchar (T-3)
|Matt Kuchar (T-3)
|Masters Tournament
|Scottie Scheffler
|Scottie Scheffler