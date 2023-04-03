2023 Masters expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Masters is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the major event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Masters Tournament rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Masters Tournament preview

The Masters Tournament is this week, and the first major of the year is setting up some spicy storylines. The best players have been playing great this year, and we have some sleepers well worth noting.

2023 Masters Tournament rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the defending champion, which is really the biggest drag on him because only three players have ever successfully defended a green jacket.

2. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy is yet to win this year, and he doesn't have the best April record -- much less at this tournament. But he gains strokes like mad and might have a putter with magic.

3. Jon Rahm: Rahm has fallen off considerably from the amazing pace he was on to start the year. Rahm is prone to that kind of thing. Can he rally for this week?

4. Max Homa: Max Homa does not have a career top-10 finish in a major, and yet still, he has to be one of the favorites. He has matured as a player and has finished outside the top 10 just twice in 2023.

5. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has had a strange start to his year. Melted down at Kapalua. Followed up well. Missed cuts in two designated events. Solid Players start. He has to the tee-to-green game to win this thing. Does he have the putter?

6. Jason Day: In case you haven't heard, Jason Day is back. The guy is playing great this year, and he's clawing his way up leaderboards. Had two good chances to win here.

7. Sam Burns: Burns has come on strong the last couple of weeks, winning the match play and coming up a little short of a three-peat at Innisbrook. Can Bermuda Burns thrive on bent?

8. Cam Smith: The defending Open champion has made it clear he sees this week as bigger than just his performance. He has been close three times at Augusta in the last five years.

9. Dustin Johnson: After a crappy start to the LIV season, DJ has played better his last two times out. He's a rare top-15 machine in the Masters.

10. Patrick Reed: Reed isn't going to get a lot of attention this week because people don't like him and he plays on LIV, but he's showed two great finishes this year.