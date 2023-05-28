2023 the Memorial Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2023 the Memorial Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from June 1-4, 2023.
The the Memorial Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and more. Billy Horschel is the defending champion.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 33rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Memorial Tournament is the invitational tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village club near his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the field being determined based on the event's qualifying criteria.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Aaron Rai and Tyson Alexander are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 the Memorial Tournament field
|PLAYER
|Byeong Hun An
|Sam Bennett
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Keegan Bradley
|Joseph Bramlett
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|K.J. Choi
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|MJ Daffue
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Jason Dufner
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harris English
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Dylan Frittelli
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Chris Gotterup
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Adam Hadwin
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Kazuki Higa
|Garrick Higgo
|Bo Hoag
|Lee Hodges
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zach Johnson
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Matt Kuchar
|Thriston Lawrence
|K.H. Lee
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Peter Malnati
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|William McGirt
|Rory McIlroy
|Troy Merritt
|David Micheluzzi
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Montgomery
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Trey Mullinax
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Taylor Pendrith
|J.T. Poston
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Jon Rahm
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sam Ryder
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Adam Scott
|Robby Shelton
|Alex Smalley
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Scott Stallings
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Ben Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Matt Wallace
|Danny Willett
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Cameron Young
