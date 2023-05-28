2023 the Memorial Tournament field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2023 the Memorial Tournament field: Players, rankings

05/28/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 the Memorial Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from June 1-4, 2023.

The the Memorial Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and more. Billy Horschel is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 33rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Memorial Tournament is the invitational tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village club near his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the field being determined based on the event's qualifying criteria.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Aaron Rai and Tyson Alexander are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 the Memorial Tournament field

PLAYER
Byeong Hun An
Sam Bennett
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
K.J. Choi
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Jason Dufner
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Dylan Frittelli
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Kazuki Higa
Garrick Higgo
Bo Hoag
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Matt Kuchar
Thriston Lawrence
K.H. Lee
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
William McGirt
Rory McIlroy
Troy Merritt
David Micheluzzi
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Taylor Pendrith
J.T. Poston
Aldrich Potgieter
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Robby Shelton
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Ben Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Matt Wallace
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Cameron Young

Top 50 players in 2023 the Memorial Tournament field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Jon Rahm
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Patrick Cantlay
5 Xander Schauffele
6 Viktor Hovland
9 Matt Fitzpatrick
11 Jordan Spieth
14 Sam Burns
15 Justin Thomas
16 Cameron Young
17 Collin Morikawa
18 Tyrrell Hatton
19 Sungjae Im
20 Kurt Kitayama
21 Tom Kim
22 Jason Day
24 Keegan Bradley
25 Hideki Matsuyama
26 Shane Lowry
27 Sahith Theegala
28 Corey Conners
31 Russell Henley
32 Tom Hoge
33 Wyndham Clark
34 Sepp Straka
35 Billy Horschel
36 Chris Kirk
37 Brian Harman
38 Si Woo Kim
39 Harris English
40 Adam Scott
41 Ryan Fox
42 Seamus Power
43 Kyoung-Hoon Lee
45 Taylor Moore
48 Lucas Herbert
49 Cameron Davis

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.