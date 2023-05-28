2023 the Memorial Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2023 the Memorial Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from June 1-4, 2023.

The the Memorial Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and more. Billy Horschel is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 33rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Memorial Tournament is the invitational tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village club near his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the field being determined based on the event's qualifying criteria.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Aaron Rai and Tyson Alexander are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 the Memorial Tournament field

Top 50 players in 2023 the Memorial Tournament field