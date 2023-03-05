2023 The Players Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The Players Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., from March 9-12, 2023.

The Players Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 19th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Players Championship is the flagship tournament of the PGA Tour, attracting the best field in golf each year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a special event on the schedule.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 144 players who got in the field. Harry Hall and Harry Higgs are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with 35 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 The Players Championship field

Top 50 players in 2023 The Players Championship field