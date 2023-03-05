2023 The Players Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The Players Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., from March 9-12, 2023.
The Players Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 19th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Players Championship is the flagship tournament of the PGA Tour, attracting the best field in golf each year.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a special event on the schedule.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 144 players who got in the field. Harry Hall and Harry Higgs are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with 35 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Erik Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Tyler Duncan
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Jerry Kelly
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2023 The Players Championship field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 3. Rory McIlroy
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Will Zalatoris
- 8. Max Homa
- 9. Justin Thomas
- 10. Collin Morikawa
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 12. Tony Finau
- 13. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 14. Sam Burns
- 15. Tom Kim
- 16. Cameron Young
- 17. Jordan Spieth
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Shane Lowry
- 20. Billy Horschel
- 21. Keegan Bradley
- 22. Hideki Matsuyama
- 24. Brian Harman
- 25. Tommy Fleetwood
- 26. Tyrrell Hatton
- 28. Seamus Power
- 29. Sepp Straka
- 30. Tom Hoge
- 31. Sahith Theegala
- 32. Chris Kirk
- 33. Ryan Fox
- 34. Russell Henley
- 35. Adam Scott
- 36. Justin Rose
- 38. Alex Noren
- 39. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 40. Corey Conners
- 41. Aaron Wise
- 42. Si Woo Kim
- 43. Kevin Kisner
- 45. Keith Mitchell
- 46. Kurt Kitayama
- 47. Jason Day
- 50. Min Woo Lee