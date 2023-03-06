2023 The Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 The Players Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Players Championship is a huge tournament this year, with an even bigger $25 million purse than last year's $20 million.

2023 The Players Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

Sawgrass in March is a tougher golf course, with colder temperatures, more wind in play and trickier hole locations sometimes.

Jon Rahm is betting favorite

The 2023 The Players Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 10-to-1.

Scottie Scheffler is 11-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Patrick Cantlay is at 20-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 The Players Championship first looks

I have a feeling Collin Morikawa is going to get it done this week, but JT and Homa are good looks.

Jason Day feels in play but also too short. I'd rather go with Tyrrell Hatton.

I think I will put in a play on Keegan Bradley.

2023 The Players Championship betting odds: Outright winner