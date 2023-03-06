2023 The Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

03/06/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Max Homa


The 2023 The Players Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Players Championship is a huge tournament this year, with an even bigger $25 million purse than last year's $20 million.

Sawgrass in March is a tougher golf course, with colder temperatures, more wind in play and trickier hole locations sometimes.

Jon Rahm is betting favorite

The 2023 The Players Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 10-to-1.

Scottie Scheffler is 11-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Patrick Cantlay is at 20-to-1.

2023 The Players Championship first looks

I have a feeling Collin Morikawa is going to get it done this week, but JT and Homa are good looks.

Jason Day feels in play but also too short. I'd rather go with Tyrrell Hatton.

I think I will put in a play on Keegan Bradley.

2023 The Players Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 900
Rory McIlroy 1000
Scottie Scheffler 1100
Patrick Cantlay 2000
Justin Thomas 2200
Max Homa 2200
Collin Morikawa 2500
Xander Schauffele 2500
Tony Finau 2800
Viktor Hovland 2800
Jason Day 3000
Jordan Spieth 3300
Will Zalatoris 3300
Tyrrell Hatton 3500
Cameron Young 4000
Matthew Fitzpatrick 4000
Tom Kim 4000
Sungjae Im 4500
Keegan Bradley 5500
Shane Lowry 5500
Rickie Fowler 6000
Keith Mitchell 7000
Corey Conners 7500
Sahith Theegala 8000
Si Woo Kim 8000
Hideki Matsuyama 9000
Chez Reavie 10000
Kurt Kitayama 10000
Sam Burns 10000
Seamus Power 10000
Tommy Fleetwood 10000
Chris Kirk 11000
Harris English 11000
Adam Scott 12500
Justin Rose 12500
Webb Simpson 12500
Aaron Wise 13500
Tom Hoge 13500
Adam Hadwin 15000
Alex Noren 15000
Davis Riley 15000
Denny McCarthy 15000
Francesco Molinari 15000
Wyndham Clark 15000
Russell Henley 16500
Brian Harman 17500
Taylor Montgomery 17500
Jhonattan Vegas 20000
Sepp Straka 20000
Billy Horschel 22500
J.T Poston 22500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 22500
Ryan Fox 22500
Beau Hossler 25000
Ben Griffin 25000
Gary Woodland 25000
Joel Dahmen 25000
Justin Suh 25000
Lucas Herbert 25000
Mackenzie Hughes 25000
Matt Kuchar 25000
Maverick McNealy 25000
Min Woo Lee 25000
Nick Taylor 25000
Russell Knox 25000
Scott Stallings 25000
Adam Svensson 27500
Andrew Putnam 30000
Brendon Todd 30000
Byeong-Hun An 30000
Danny Willett 30000
Emiliano Grillo 30000
Eric Cole 30000
Garrick Higgo 30000
Kevin Kisner 30000
Patrick Rodgers 30000
Robby Shelton 30000
Sam Ryder 30000
Stephan Jaeger 30000
Taylor Pendrith 30000
Thomas Detry 30000
Trey Mullinax 30000
Aaron Rai 35000
Ben Martin 35000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35000
Davis Thompson 35000
Doug Ghim 35000
Hayden Buckley 35000
J.J Spaun 35000
Joseph Bramlett 35000
Luke List 35000
Nick Hardy 35000
Adam Schenk 40000
Alex Smalley 40000
Brandon Wu 40000
Cameron Davis 40000
Chesson Hadley 40000
Dylan Frittelli 40000
Lanto Griffin 40000
Lee Hodges 40000
Mark Hubbard 40000
Matt Wallace 40000
Nicolas Echavarria 40000
Ryan Palmer 40000
Tyler Duncan 40000
William Gordon 40000
Kramer Hickok 45000
Adam Long 50000
David Lipsky 50000
Erik Barnes 50000
Kevin Streelman 50000
Matthew NeSmith 50000
Nate Lashley 50000
Patton Kizzire 50000
S.H. Kim 50000
Stewart Cink 50000
Taylor Moore 50000
Aaron Baddeley 60000
David Lingmerth 60000
Kevin Tway 60000
Martin Laird 60000
Matthias Schwab 60000
Michael Thompson 60000
Andrew Novak 75000
Callum Tarren 75000
Dylan Wu 75000
Greyson Sigg 75000
James Hahn 75000
Justin Lower 75000
Lucas Glover 75000
Peter Malnati 75000
Scott Piercy 75000
Troy Merritt 75000
Doc Redman 100000
Harrison Endycott 100000
Austin Smotherman 125000
Ryan Brehm 125000
Jerry Kelly 150000
Nick Watney 150000
Robert Streb 150000
Tyson Alexander 150000
Chad Ramey 200000
Kelly Kraft 200000
Max McGreevy 200000

