2023 The Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 The Players Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Players Championship is a huge tournament this year, with an even bigger $25 million purse than last year's $20 million.
Sawgrass in March is a tougher golf course, with colder temperatures, more wind in play and trickier hole locations sometimes.
Jon Rahm is betting favorite
The 2023 The Players Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 10-to-1.
Scottie Scheffler is 11-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Patrick Cantlay is at 20-to-1.
2023 The Players Championship first looks
I have a feeling Collin Morikawa is going to get it done this week, but JT and Homa are good looks.
Jason Day feels in play but also too short. I'd rather go with Tyrrell Hatton.
I think I will put in a play on Keegan Bradley.
2023 The Players Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|900
|Rory McIlroy
|1000
|Scottie Scheffler
|1100
|Patrick Cantlay
|2000
|Justin Thomas
|2200
|Max Homa
|2200
|Collin Morikawa
|2500
|Xander Schauffele
|2500
|Tony Finau
|2800
|Viktor Hovland
|2800
|Jason Day
|3000
|Jordan Spieth
|3300
|Will Zalatoris
|3300
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3500
|Cameron Young
|4000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|4000
|Tom Kim
|4000
|Sungjae Im
|4500
|Keegan Bradley
|5500
|Shane Lowry
|5500
|Rickie Fowler
|6000
|Keith Mitchell
|7000
|Corey Conners
|7500
|Sahith Theegala
|8000
|Si Woo Kim
|8000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|9000
|Chez Reavie
|10000
|Kurt Kitayama
|10000
|Sam Burns
|10000
|Seamus Power
|10000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10000
|Chris Kirk
|11000
|Harris English
|11000
|Adam Scott
|12500
|Justin Rose
|12500
|Webb Simpson
|12500
|Aaron Wise
|13500
|Tom Hoge
|13500
|Adam Hadwin
|15000
|Alex Noren
|15000
|Davis Riley
|15000
|Denny McCarthy
|15000
|Francesco Molinari
|15000
|Wyndham Clark
|15000
|Russell Henley
|16500
|Brian Harman
|17500
|Taylor Montgomery
|17500
|Jhonattan Vegas
|20000
|Sepp Straka
|20000
|Billy Horschel
|22500
|J.T Poston
|22500
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|22500
|Ryan Fox
|22500
|Beau Hossler
|25000
|Ben Griffin
|25000
|Gary Woodland
|25000
|Joel Dahmen
|25000
|Justin Suh
|25000
|Lucas Herbert
|25000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|25000
|Matt Kuchar
|25000
|Maverick McNealy
|25000
|Min Woo Lee
|25000
|Nick Taylor
|25000
|Russell Knox
|25000
|Scott Stallings
|25000
|Adam Svensson
|27500
|Andrew Putnam
|30000
|Brendon Todd
|30000
|Byeong-Hun An
|30000
|Danny Willett
|30000
|Emiliano Grillo
|30000
|Eric Cole
|30000
|Garrick Higgo
|30000
|Kevin Kisner
|30000
|Patrick Rodgers
|30000
|Robby Shelton
|30000
|Sam Ryder
|30000
|Stephan Jaeger
|30000
|Taylor Pendrith
|30000
|Thomas Detry
|30000
|Trey Mullinax
|30000
|Aaron Rai
|35000
|Ben Martin
|35000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|35000
|Davis Thompson
|35000
|Doug Ghim
|35000
|Hayden Buckley
|35000
|J.J Spaun
|35000
|Joseph Bramlett
|35000
|Luke List
|35000
|Nick Hardy
|35000
|Adam Schenk
|40000
|Alex Smalley
|40000
|Brandon Wu
|40000
|Cameron Davis
|40000
|Chesson Hadley
|40000
|Dylan Frittelli
|40000
|Lanto Griffin
|40000
|Lee Hodges
|40000
|Mark Hubbard
|40000
|Matt Wallace
|40000
|Nicolas Echavarria
|40000
|Ryan Palmer
|40000
|Tyler Duncan
|40000
|William Gordon
|40000
|Kramer Hickok
|45000
|Adam Long
|50000
|David Lipsky
|50000
|Erik Barnes
|50000
|Kevin Streelman
|50000
|Matthew NeSmith
|50000
|Nate Lashley
|50000
|Patton Kizzire
|50000
|S.H. Kim
|50000
|Stewart Cink
|50000
|Taylor Moore
|50000
|Aaron Baddeley
|60000
|David Lingmerth
|60000
|Kevin Tway
|60000
|Martin Laird
|60000
|Matthias Schwab
|60000
|Michael Thompson
|60000
|Andrew Novak
|75000
|Callum Tarren
|75000
|Dylan Wu
|75000
|Greyson Sigg
|75000
|James Hahn
|75000
|Justin Lower
|75000
|Lucas Glover
|75000
|Peter Malnati
|75000
|Scott Piercy
|75000
|Troy Merritt
|75000
|Doc Redman
|100000
|Harrison Endycott
|100000
|Austin Smotherman
|125000
|Ryan Brehm
|125000
|Jerry Kelly
|150000
|Nick Watney
|150000
|Robert Streb
|150000
|Tyson Alexander
|150000
|Chad Ramey
|200000
|Kelly Kraft
|200000
|Max McGreevy
|200000